A hamstring injury during the indoor season kept LSU's Sean "Squirrel" Burrell from showing the speed and skills that helped him set the world U20 record in the 400-meter hurdles last June.
The sophomore from Zachary High School didn't even run a hurdles race in competition until April 23, but he showed what he's made of when he won the 400 hurdles title in the NCAA championships Friday night.
Burrell came on strong in the final 140 meters, making up a lot of ground before taking the lead on the second-to-last hurdle and coasting to the win at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Burrell, whose winning time of 47.85 seconds last June went down as the U20 world mark, settled for a time of 48.70 seconds.
But it was good enough considering what he's been through this entire 2022 season.
With the victory, Burrell became the first athlete to win back-to-back 400 hurdles titles at the NCAA championships since Florida's Eric Futch did it in 2016 and '17.
"It's all about perseverance and the injuries during the season; long days, long nights," he said in an interview with ESPN after his race. "How can I bounce back? Every day in practice, I just kept going.
"I kept chipping away and my coaches already knew I had to keep working, keep working. My parents were always behind me, my coaches and my teammates."
Burrell wasn't the only big-point scorer for the Tigers on the final night of the men's competition at the University of Oregon with the LSU women set to vie for national honors Saturday night.
After getting a third-place finish from Tzuriel Pedigo in the javelin late Wednesday, LSU got a second-place effort from Eric Edwards Jr. in the 110-meter hurdles to start a late push for a top team finish.
Coach Dennis Shaver's men's team didn't score in the meet's final event, the 4x400-meter relay late Friday night, but finished sixth with 31 points.
Florida won its first NCAA outdoor title since 2017 when it picked up 54 points. Texas was second with 38, followed by Tennessee (34), Florida State (33), Georgia (32) and LSU (31).
After Edwards finished second with a personal-record time of 13.15 seconds for eight team points, Da'Marcus Fleming finished eighth in the 100 meters in a time of 10.20 seconds to scratch out another point.
Edwards, who transferred to LSU from Oregon in 2020, easily bettered his old PR of 13.28 that he set in the NCAA East preliminary rounds two weeks ago.
While he improved his time, Edwards remained in second place on LSU's all-time list in the 110 hurdles behind Damion Thomas' school mark of 13.11.
Then came Burrell's gutsy effort that gave LSU 10 more points, which was followed shortly after by a third-place finish from freshman Apalos Edwards in the triple jump, which picked up another six points.
Like Eric Edwards, Apalos Edwards produced a PR on his first attempt of the competition.
He soared 53 feet, 9¼ inches to get into third place and remained there throughout six rounds of jumps.
LSU's other points contender, Sean Dixon-Bodie, had a rough night in the triple jump and finished 14th with a best of 52-2.
The LSU women, who are in 10th place after scoring nine points Thursday night, have seven scoring opportunities Saturday when the four-day meet comes to a close.