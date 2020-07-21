LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, safety JaCoby Stevens and cornerback Derek Stingley were each named among 98 players in the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.
The annual winner of the Nagurski Award is considered the Defensive Player of the Year, and, since the award's 1993 inception, former defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey (2007) is the only LSU player to have won.
Stevens and Stingley were also named to the Thorpe Award watch list for nation's top defensive back.
The ACC led all conferences with 17 players named to the Nagurski watch list, including Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau, who ranked second nationally with 15½ sacks in 2019.
The SEC was second with 15 players named to the list.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Stevens returned for his senior season despite an impressive year in 2019. He was named second-team All-SEC and ranked second on the team with 92 tackles, plus nine tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions.
His versatility playing deep in coverage and close to the line of scrimmage is expected to make him a valuable player in new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini's 4-3 defense, which is also expected to often use five defensive backs at a time.
The 6-foot-1 ,195-pound Stingley, a Dunham School graduate, was a consensus first-team All-American as a true freshman. His production is thought to have been the most impactful of anyone his age in the history of the program.
Stingley started in all 14 games and led the Southeastern Conference with six interceptions, which ranked fifth nationally, and was unanimously named SEC Newcomer of the Year. He returned four punts for 52 yards — a role that is expected to increase in 2020.
Shelvin had a breakout season in 2019, when he started in 13 games at nose tackle and recorded 39 tackles and three tackles for loss in former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's 3-4 scheme.
The 6-foot-3, 346-pound Shelvin is expected to have a major role in new coordinator Bo Pelini's 4-3 defense, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron said there will be instances where Pelini will use two big tackles like Shelvin and 6-foot-4, 340-pound nose tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika.
LSU watch list count
Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year): Tyler Shelvin, JaCoby Stevens, Derek Stingley
Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back): JaCoby Stevens, Derek Stingley
Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker): Damone Clark, Jabril Cox
Biletnikoff Award (nation's most outstanding receiver): Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall