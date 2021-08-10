In the first major poll released so far ahead of the 2021 college football season, LSU was ranked No. 13 in the preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll.
Joined by UL, the Tigers were one of two Louisiana teams ranked Tuesday morning. The Ragin' Cajuns debuted at No. 23, marking their first appearance in a preseason poll in team history.
The USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll uses 65 head coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest level of college football. Every coach submits a top-25 weekly throughout the regular season.
Alabama, the defending national champions, opened at No. 1 while Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia rounded out the top-5. The Southeastern Conference had the most teams from one league with six.
LSU returned to the top-25 after falling out of the polls for most of its 5-5 season last year. The Tigers brought back plenty of players who contributed near the end of the season while hiring six new assistant coaches, including both coordinators.
UL opened as the second-highest ranked Group of 5 team in the country. The Ragin' Cajuns last season finished 10-1 with a Sun Belt championship and a win in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
See the full preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Notre Dame
8. Iowa State
9. North Carolina
10. Cincinnati
11. Florida
12. Oregon
13. LSU
14. USC
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. Oklahoma State
23. UL
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Ole Miss