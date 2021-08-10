BR.lsupractice.080821 HS 269.JPG

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) participates in a drill, Saturday, August 7, 2021, during fall practice at LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

In the first major poll released so far ahead of the 2021 college football season, LSU was ranked No. 13 in the preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll.

Joined by UL, the Tigers were one of two Louisiana teams ranked Tuesday morning. The Ragin' Cajuns debuted at No. 23, marking their first appearance in a preseason poll in team history.

The USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll uses 65 head coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest level of college football. Every coach submits a top-25 weekly throughout the regular season.

Alabama, the defending national champions, opened at No. 1 while Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia rounded out the top-5. The Southeastern Conference had the most teams from one league with six.

LSU returned to the top-25 after falling out of the polls for most of its 5-5 season last year. The Tigers brought back plenty of players who contributed near the end of the season while hiring six new assistant coaches, including both coordinators.

UL opened as the second-highest ranked Group of 5 team in the country. The Ragin' Cajuns last season finished 10-1 with a Sun Belt championship and a win in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.

See the full preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. UL

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments