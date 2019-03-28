STARKVILLE, Miss. — Josh Smith tossed his bat to the side, and the crowd at Dudy Noble cheered.
LSU had cut Mississippi State’s lead to one run in the eighth inning. A runner stood on second base during Smith’s at-bat. But Smith struck out looking, ending a late rally.
Unable to stifle a team with the highest batting average in the Southeastern Conference, the No. 12-ranked Tigers lost 6-5 against No. 4 Mississippi State in their series opener Thursday night.
Coming into this series, Mississippi State had scored 53 runs over its past three games. LSU was stuck in an offensive rut, shut out just two days earlier by McNeese State.
The Tigers (17-9, 4-3 SEC) took an early lead Thursday, but the offense disappeared for most of the game as Mississippi State (24-3, 5-2) hit three home runs off junior pitcher Zack Hess.
Hess had allowed one run over his previous 15 innings. After left fielder Daniel Cabrera hit a two-run home run, Hess took a 2-0 lead into the third inning.
Then Mississippi State center fielder Jake Mangum hit a leadoff double. Hess recorded two outs, but he hit Elijah MacNamee, bringing Justin Foscue to the plate. Foscue had hit seven home runs this season.
On a 1-2 pitch, Foscue drove a homer over the left-field wall. LSU trailed 3-2. The stadium lights flashed as Foscue rounded the bases.
In front 9,797 people — the largest crowd for a Thursday night game in Mississippi State history — the Bulldogs extended their lead over the next two innings.
Hess gave up a two-out RBI double in the fourth inning. Back-to-back solo home runs an inning later — one of which was reviewed to determine if it was fair — put LSU into a 6-2 hole.
Hess exited the game after allowing his fourth straight hit of the fifth inning. His start ended at 4⅓ innings, his shortest outing since the first day of March. He gave up 11 hits, unable to shut down the Bulldogs’ lineup.
Though Mississippi State did not score again, the Tigers struck out 17 times. Every player in the starting lineup struck out except Brandt Broussard, who batted just once.
Another strikeout ended the Tigers' final rally. After two runs scored, pinch hitter C.J. Willis hit an RBI double with two outs, igniting an absent offense. Chris Reid drove him in with a single. He advanced to second as Smith batted.
But Smith watched strike three zip past him, leaving the tying run in scoring position, and LSU lost its fourth-straight game.