The tradition of awarding the No. 18 jersey to a player who stands out as a leader will continue under LSU coach Brian Kelly.
Kelly, who already awarded the No. 7 jersey to Kayshon Boutte, said that the team has had discussions about the significance of No. 18.
"I think the tradition is real and it needs to continue," Kelly said. "If we think that No. 7 is the most talented player from the state of Louisiana, we think that No. 18 is that player that leads in an extraordinary manner — has great focus, represents your program in a positive way both in the classroom in the community and on the field. We're going to award it to a deserving player —we're just not going to do that today. But it's coming."
Last season, senior punter Avery Atkins and linebacker Damone Clark wore the number.
In the past, No. 7 has gone to the most talented player on the LSU roster, but it was never a clearly requirement to be from the state of Louisiana. Last year, it was awarded to Baton Rouge-native Derek Stingley Jr. , while the year before it went to Tennessee-native JaCoby Stevens.