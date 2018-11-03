Orgeron

Ed Orgeron gives a double high-five to an onlooker during his march down Victory Hill ahead of LSU's game against Alabama (screenshot via Twitter). 

Ed Orgeron appears ready to run through a wall -- and he's ready to take you with him. 

LSU's head coach took his normal stroll alongside his fellow coaches and players ahead of Saturday's game, but his energy was anything but usual. 

Orgeron had a surplus of fist pumps and even a double high-five for the raucous onlookers as he marched by. 

No. 3 LSU kicks off against No. 1 Alabama at 7 p.m. on CBS. 

