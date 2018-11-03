Ed Orgeron appears ready to run through a wall -- and he's ready to take you with him.

LSU's head coach took his normal stroll alongside his fellow coaches and players ahead of Saturday's game, but his energy was anything but usual.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Orgeron had a surplus of fist pumps and even a double high-five for the raucous onlookers as he marched by.

No. 3 LSU kicks off against No. 1 Alabama at 7 p.m. on CBS.

I’ve never seen anything like this. The #LSU walk down victory hill ahead of Bama was wild. pic.twitter.com/5KUf8WUIfm — Mike Gegenheimer (@Mike_Gegs) November 3, 2018

