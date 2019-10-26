On a busy weekend in which the LSU basketball program is hosting two prospects on official visits, coach Will Wade picked up a second commitment for his 2020 recruiting class.
Three-star center Bradley Ezewiro, a 6-foot-8, 230-pounder from Oak Hill Academy in Torrance, California, on Saturday announced his intention to sign with LSU.
Ezewiro He can make it official during the early one-week signing period that begins Nov. 13.
His commitment was first reported by 247Sports.
Ezewiro joins Walker High School point guard Jalen Cook in the Tigers’ recruiting class for next season. A three-star prospect, Cook announced his college choice on June 18.
Ezewiro is listed on the 247Sports composite rankings as the 219th overall prospect for 2020. He is ranked as the No. 10 recruit in California and the 29th center nationally in the class.
He made an official visit to the LSU campus the weekend of Aug. 30 and visited USC on Sept. 20.
Wade and his staff had 2020 point guard Jalen Terry of Mount Morris, Michigan, and 2021 center Jerrell Colbert of San Antonio, Texas, on campus this weekend for official visits.
The 5-10 Terry is a four-star recruit who’s ranked 56th overall in the class and the 10th-best point guard in the country.
The 6-9 Colbert is a five-star prospect who is ranked 20th overall and the fourth-best center in the nation.