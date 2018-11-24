COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Gatorade had already been poured.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, sopping wet, watched as Texas A&M's Kellen Mond threw the last-second touchdown pass that sent the game into overtime.

Never before in the Southeastern Conference series between LSU and Texas A&M had a game gone beyond regulation.

Never before had the Aggies beaten the Tigers since joining the league in 2012.

The game, a 10-win season, an all-but-certain New Year’s Six bowl berth — slipped away from LSU so many times Saturday night at Kyle Field; and in one of the wildest games in the history of college football, the Aggies (8-4, 5-3 SEC) snapped its seven-game losing streak to the Tigers (9-3, 5-3) 74-72 in seven overtimes.

LSU had appeared to win in regulation, when strong safety Grant Delpit intercepted Mond late in the fourth quarter. That triggered Orgeron's Gatorade shower. But it also triggered a replay, which ruled that Mond's knee had been down before his heave downfield.

Moments later, Mond threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Quartney Davis in the middle of the end zone, and LSU cornerback Greedy Williams folded to his knees in disbelief.

Then, the nerve-tingling, record-breaking back-and-forth began. Seven overtimes. The most in LSU history and tied for the most in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision.

LSU place-kicker Cole Tracy gave the Tigers a 34-31 lead with a 50-yard field goal on the first side of overtime, and Texas A&M tied the game after the Tigers defense made a goal-line stand after the Aggies had a first-and-goal at the LSU 1.

Mond rushed for a 3-yard touchdown at the start of the second overtime, and LSU's Nick Brossette responded with a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down.

Joe Burrow arced a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dee Anderson in the right corner of the end zone, and Mond completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Rogers, who batted the ball to himself while falling down, fighting through a pass interference to score.

The teams traded field goals in the fourth overtime.

In the fifth, Mond completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jace Sternberger. And just when you felt like you had seen everything, LSU ran a halfback toss to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to fullback Tory Carter.

And after the teams traded touchdowns in the sixth and seventh, Burrow's 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete.

Mond completed his conversion to Rogers, and the Aggies fans stormed the field.

In a game that had shifted over and over, the craziness began with the missed field goal — the missed 49-yarder by LSU Tracy, who had previously been 5 for 5 from kicks 40-49 yards, in the second quarter, which clanged off the left upright and led to Texas A&M taking a 17-7 lead just before halftime.

But Burrow — the graduate transfer quarterback brought in to win games just as these — took over a stagnant Tigers offense, completed four passes for 28 yards, rushed for 15 more, and converted two third downs to get LSU a field goal as time in the second half expiring, bringing LSU within 17-10 at the break.

And once the second half began, it was also Burrow who tied the game at 17. He completed a 24-yard play action pass to Justin Jefferson to get to midfield, then converted four third downs on the drive, scrambling and throwing, finishing it with a 7-yard fade touchdown to Jefferson.

Burrow finished the game 21 of 32 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 100 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown.

The Aggies, boy, they were stagnant. The LSU defense had cracked down and forced two consecutive three-and-outs, and the Tigers were about to get the ball back and try and take the lead.

Then came the second momentum shift for Texas A&M — the muffed punt by Jonathan Giles, who had also fumbled but recovered a muff against Arkansas, that was recovered by Texas A&M at the LSU 29.

Eight plays later and five rushes by the SEC’s leading rusher, Trayveon Williams, the Aggies were leading again, 24-17, with a 1-yard touchdown run by Williams.

And the sacks on Burrow started piling up like Texas oil money. Texas A&M sacked him twice on the following drive, first on a cornerback blitz by Renfro Dabione, then again by folding Burrow with pressure from two defensive linemen.

Even as the LSU defense stopped Texas A&M on the following drive, Burrow was sacked twice again, forcing a second consecutive punt.

The Aggies reached into LSU territory early in the fourth quarter, seeking to sink the dagger in the game, until LSU inside linebacker Devin White stripped the ball away from Williams, leading to a 53-yard scoop-and-score by outside linebacker Michael Divinity — which upheld after review and tied the game 24-24 with 10:12 left in the game.

Texas A&M went three-and-out on the following drive.

Redemption, some might call it, landed in the hands of Giles on the punt, and junior running back Lanard Fournette sent Giles’ muff into distant memory with a 46-yard run down the left sideline. Two plays later, Burrow threw the go-ahead, 14-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Foster Moreau to put LSU up 31-24 with 6:41 left in the game.

And LSU had its chances to hold the lead.

Mond drove the Aggies to the LSU 37, completing 4 of 5 passes on the following drive for 29 yards; but LSU’s White came up with another game-breaking play, stopping the Aggies quarterback’s fourth down run short at the LSU 37.

Then, LSU went three-and-out with 1:29 left in the game, and Mond led Texas A&M's 12-play, 78-yard touchdown drive to send the game to overtime.