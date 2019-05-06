LSU baseball slid in the latest rankings released on Monday following its series loss to Ole Miss.

With eight games left in the regular season, the Tigers are sitting on the edge of hosting an NCAA regional. They begin a series on Thursday against Arkansas, which is ranked No. 5 by Collegiate Baseball.

Here are the latest rankings. The previous week is in parentheses.

— D1 Baseball: 15 (12)

— Perfect Game: 15 (9)

— Baseball America: 16 (12)

— Collegiate Baseball: 18 (13)

— USA Today Coaches: 17 (14)

LSU beat Ole Miss on Friday night, but the Rebels took the next two games, winning a series in Baton Rouge for the first time since 1982.