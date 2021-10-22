Three of the LSU basketball program's all-time greats are among the players picked for the NBA's 75th anniversary team.
Bob Pettit, Pete Maravich and Shaquille O’Neal were chosen to the 76-player team announced the last three night by the NBA in conjunction with television partners TNT and ESPN.
Pettit averaged 26.4 points and 16.2 rebounds for his 11-year NBA career from 1955-65. The two-time league MVP and four-time All-Star game MVP played in 11 all-star contests.
Maravich was a four-time All-NBA selection and five-time NBA All-Star pick after a record setting career at LSU. He averaged 24.2 points and 5.4 assists in his 10-year NBA career.
O’Neal was an NBA MVP, a three time NBA Finals MVP, a 14-time All-NBA pick and a 15-time NBA All-Star.
He won three titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat, while averaging 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds over his 19-year pro career.