LSU senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence and linebacker Michael Divinity practiced in full pads during Tuesday's media viewing of practice, a sign that is more welcome to the Tigers than the significant temperature drop as summer drifts into fall.

The return to practice is a positive sign for both Lawrence, who has missed the past three games due to injury, and Divinity, who has missed the past one, and it leans toward the possibility that two of the defense's top players could play in LSU's top 10 showdown with No. 7 Florida (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that both Lawrence and Divinity will practice this week and "hopefully" be ready for Saturday's game.

The Tigers defensive line is starting to become healthy at an important time. Starting defensive end Glen Logan also practiced fully on Tuesday, and his left ankle was heavily taped.

Orgeron said Logan would be limited in practice this week, saying he doesn't "know if he's going to be ready."

Lawrence was fully dressed out for LSU's 42-6 win against Utah State, but he did not play. Orgeron said he re-injured an unspecified injury last Wednesday in practice.

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall was not seen in Tuesday's media viewing of practice. The sophomore returned to practice on Monday, when the Tigers practiced in shirts and shorts, which was the first time he had practiced since having surgery on his foot the Sunday after LSU's 66-38 win over Vanderbilt.

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss returned to practice in full pads after missing Monday's practice.

LSU sophomore Ed Ingram practiced with the first team offensive line. The first team offensive line was as follows: LT Saahdiq Charles, LG Ed Ingram, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Damien Lewis, RT Austin Deculus.

Players not seen in Tuesday's media viewing of practice:

WR Terrace Marshall, sophomore

CB Cordale Flott, true freshman

S Todd Harris, junior

OLB Desmond Little, true freshman

OG Kardell Thomas, true freshman

OT Thomas Perry, true freshman

OL Badara Traore, senior

