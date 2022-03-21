It's no surprise that LSU dropped in the rankings amid its series loss to Texas A&M, 2-1, but the Tigers are still ranked within the top 25 by three polls, dropping out of Baseball America's for the first time this season.
Collegiate Baseball still ranks the Tigers at No. 14, which is their highest ranking, dropping from No. 4. LSU moved from No. 8 to No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
D1 Baseball and Perfect Game ranked the Tigers at No. 21. The Tigers were previously No. 13 in D1 Baseball and No. 9 by Perfect Game.
LSU's next SEC opponent, Florida, is ranked higher in every poll, sitting at No. 8 by D1 Baseball, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll, No. 9 by Baseball America, No. 13 by Collegiate Baseball and No. 14 by Perfect Game.