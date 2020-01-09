Within familiar whistles and familiar warmup lines, a familiar quarterback made his last public appearance on the Ponderosa.
The LSU football team held its final open practice in Baton Rouge of the season Thursday afternoon, which means it was the last time anyone would see Joe Burrow practice with the Tigers on the school's campus.
The team will have one more closed practice Friday before leaving for New Orleans, where No. 1 LSU (14-0) will play No. 3 Clemson (14-0) in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday.
There, Burrow, who won the program's second Heisman Trophy in history, will try and lead the Tigers to their fourth national title.
Joe Burrow’s last (open) practice on #LSU’s campus. pic.twitter.com/Ty3GYfaHfa— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 9, 2020
His backup, Myles Brennan, was not at Thursday's media viewing of practice. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound sophomore was at Wednesday's practice, and he has played in 10 games, completing 24-of-40 passes for 353 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Starting right guard Damien Lewis returned to his position in Thursday's full-pads practice. It was the first time Lewis practiced with the first-team offensive line since his injury in the Peach Bowl semifinal against Oklahoma.
Adrian Magee, who has filled in for Lewis in his absence, returned to his usual position at first-team left guard. Ed Ingram, who replaced Magee at left guard, returned to the second-team offensive line.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday he expected Lewis to play in the national championship game, and his return to the first-team in drills offers promise that he's on schedule to play.
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall continued to practice. He was also injured in the Peach Bowl and returned to practice along with Lewis on Wednesday. Orgeron said that Marshall was "a little bit further ahead" than Lewis in his recovery.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore has caught 43 passes for 625 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins practiced wearing a gold non-contact jersey for the second straight practice. The 6-foot-4, 286-pound redshirt freshman was not seen during last week's practices. He has not appeared in a game this season, according to LSU's records.
Roll call:
Players missing from the open portion of LSU's practice:
- Myles Brennan, QB, sophomore
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- TK McLendon, DE, junior
- Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman