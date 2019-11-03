THIBODAUX, La. — After he had completed his sophomore season and began summer baseball, Daniel Cabrera received a phone call from Antoine Duplantis.
The latest player to wear No. 8, Duplantis had started his professional career. He told Cabrera LSU wanted him to take the number, which the baseball team associates with leadership and dedication to the program. Coach Paul Mainieri called, too, and he told Cabrera the same thing.
Cabrera had worn No. 2 his entire life, but he accepted the honor, completing a goal he had since committing to LSU.
“It's unreal,” Cabrera said. “It was something I couldn't pass up.”
As LSU replaces the majority of its lineup, Cabrera has returned as one of the most important players on the team. He batted .284 with 12 home runs last season.
Cabrera has spent the majority of fall practice sidelined by a quad strain, but as LSU played a 12-inning exhibition against Nicholls on Sunday, Cabrera resembled the player LSU needs him to be next spring.
“You've got to have a dude right there in the middle of the lineup who's your leader of the team,” Mainieri said. “We need that out of Daniel.”
Each half inning ended after 25 pitches or three outs. The offense received one run if it forced the pitch limit, and LSU won 14-3 inside Ray E. Didier Field, gaining experience on artificial turf as it neared the end of fall practice.
Batting fourth, Cabrera hit a two-run home run during his first at-bat. He ended the game 4 for 6 with three RBIs and two runs scored. He struck out just once following a season in which he struck out 54 times, the most on the team.
Cabrera started in right field against Nicholls. After playing in left field his first two seasons, LSU wants him in right field or center field next year. He played both spots on Sunday afternoon. But more than his presence in the outfield, LSU benefited from his performance at the plate. The Tigers finished with 21 hits.
“If he can have a lot of days like he had today for us, then I think things will be good in the spring,” Mainieri said. “We're going to need him to be a leader for us.”
Beloso’s big day
After LSU’s season ended this summer, Mainieri held exit interviews with every player. During his meeting with Cade Beloso, Mainieri gave the first baseman three areas to improve: hitting to the opposite field, defense and facing left-handed pitchers.
Beloso, a left-handed hitter, had a productive freshman season, batting .279 with 10 home runs as he secured a spot in the lineup. But he tended to pull the baseball, and his defense lagged.
Playing in a collegiate summer league, Beloso worked on his defense. He fielded ground balls, caught pop ups and improved his picks. He also focused on hitting to the opposite field.
Beloso showed his new offensive approach against Nicholls. Batting third, he went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two walks. He scored four runs. He struck out once. All three hits landed in the opposite field, one for a double.
Beloso, who said he feels more comfortable on defense, has accepted a leadership role this fall. Along with Cabrera and catcher Saul Garza, who has missed fall practice following surgery on his left thumb, Beloso is expected to create the core of LSU’s lineup.
“I'm considered a veteran in the eyes of coach now,” Beloso said. “Taking on that leadership role has been so much fun this fall and getting the young people and the newcomers equipped to the standards of LSU baseball.”
Tiger Bites:
— LSU gave a glimpse of its potential starting rotation during its two fall scrimmages, using Landon Marceaux, AJ Labas, Cole Henry and Eric Walker in both games. They each pitched one inning against Nicholls and combined to allow one run on three hits. Henry struck out the side.
— After playing without a left-handed pitcher last season, LSU used three against Nicholls: freshman Jacob Hasty, junior college transfer Brandon Kaminer and Michael Lagarrigue, who was not listed on the roster. Hasty issued four walks before he reached the pitch limit. Kaminer struggled with his command, but he did not allow a run. Lagarrigue gave up one hit and no runs.
— Freshman Cade Doughty started at second base in both of LSU’s exhibition games. He went 0 for 4 with one walk and a run scored against Nicholls. Mainieri is waiting for Doughty to emerge, but he thinks the heralded freshman will at some point. After all, the first game doesn't start for another three months.