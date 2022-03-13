When Ma'khail Hilliard struck out the first two batters on curveballs, shortstop Jordan Thompson felt a special fire.

"I was like, 'Can't wait to see this guy pitch,'" Thompson said. "I like being behind him, because he's nasty. He mixes his pitches and is just a tough guy to hit. We have a lot of confidence behind him when he's pitching."

Hilliard, who hadn't pitched for the Tigers in 15 days, was due for his moment, and was excellent through six innings to shut out the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, not allowing a hit until two outs in the fifth inning.

The fifth-year senior set the tone from the mound as the Tigers (13-3) slugged their way to a 15-0 victory over the Wildcats (5-10) to conclude their final nonconference weekend.

He finished his outing allowing two hits, striking out six. Fifty-nine of his 78 pitches were strikes.

"That definitely throws off the hitters," Hilliard said. "Knowing I'm going to be in the zone, but every single one of my pitches move, being able to get that soft contact and the strikeouts, that really affected our game today."

With heavy dose of fastballs, LSU shuts down Bethune-Cookman to clinch series Relying on their fastballs, Ty Floyd and Eric Reyzelman combined for 15 strikeouts to lead LSU in a 5-1 win over Bethune-Cookman.

LSU had 18 hits against four of the Wildcats’ six pitchers who played. Nine of the hits came in the first two innings as LSU put 10 runs on the scoreboard.

For the second time on the weekend, three Tigers hit home runs.

Right fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo knocked his second home run of the year on a shot to right field, scoring Thompson, who went a perfect 4 for 4 in his at-bats, including a double and three RBIs.

"It's not going to happen every game," Thompson said. "There's going to be games where I hit balls right out. I can go 0 for 4, hitting line drives right at someone. It's just sticking with it every day, knowing I'm getting good swings on the ball and they're going to fall at some point."

Dylan Crews cracked a solo home run to right field in the third inning, and after a quiet fourth, Cade Doughty added his own three-run home run to left center in the fifth, making it 14-0.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

But Sunday wasn’t just for LSU's normal starters. Almost an entirely new lineup entered the game for the Tigers in the top of the sixth, with the exception of Hilliard, who relied on his fastball, curveball and slider to force fly balls to the outfield.

That allowed a new defense with Drew Bianco in center field and freshman Josh Stevenson in right.

That instilled confidence translated offensively when Bianco drove his first hit of the season to the centerfield wall for an RBI double. Bianco, who was pivotal in the Tigers' postseason last year, hadn't had a hit through his first eight at-bats this season since returning from injury.

"He's one of my guys," Thompson said. "It's going be exciting to see what he can do throughout the rest of the season."

There were a few familiar changes to the starting lineup throughout the weekend. Jacob Berry played third base on both Saturday and Sunday, moving DiGiacomo to right field. That same lineup played against Texas last weekend.

"I look at it day by day, who's pitching, and set the defensive matchups," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "I like the element that DiGiacomo brings and it's nice to see him hit a home run today."

Hilliard's past two starts were on Saturdays in February against Southern and Maine.

"Last weekend, we had to have all hands on deck against Oklahoma and that Friday game and we liked how he (Hilliard) matched up against a couple other better guys, Peyton Graham, in the top of that order," Johnson said. "So, that kind of took him out of the mix for Saturday. I liked Ty (Floyd) against Texas, then Sunday we made a decision to cut the game up and I didn't really feel like Tuesday was the spot that we wanted him to fall into."

+4 Blake Money exits game early; LSU rallies to win close one over Bethune-Cookman Right-hander Blake Money was fidgeting with his pitching hand when he spoke to catcher Tyler McManus after giving up a home run in the fifth i…

After Hilliard, the bullpen continued to dominate, LSU threw left-hander Riley Cooper, right-hander Cale Lansville and left-hander Trey Shaffer. The staff combined allowed just three hits and one walk, striking out nine.

The team surrounded Hilliard after the game and applauded him as he received a game ball, which he carried with him to his postgame interview.

"I make sure to keep myself physically ready, knowing that the coaching staff wanted to get young guys in there and get more experienced," Hilliard said. "I knew I'd be helping the team out by standing on the sidelines, making sure that I'm ready to go in the game and take every opportunity."