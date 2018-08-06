ESPN on Monday released its list of names it believes will be the 50 best players in college football this season.
Not surprisingly, LSU’s dynamic defensive duo of linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams made the list. White came in at No. 27, Williams at No. 37.
Of White, ESPN says:
“White probably will be the first linebacker taken in next year's NFL draft, and for good reason. In just his second season with the Tigers, he collected 133 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2017. The sideline-to-sideline linebacker registered double-digit tackles in eight of 13 games last year.”
As for Williams:
“Williams' nickname fits him perfectly. He's coming off a year in which he led the SEC with six interceptions and was second in the league with 17 passes defended. Arguably the best cover corner in the SEC -- and maybe beyond -- the first-team All-SEC member is getting tons of All-America attention this season. Williams is a rangy, big-bodied corner who sticks to receivers but isn't afraid to lay the lumber.”
Though White and Williams are justly praised, the Tigers will run through a thicket of other top players this season on the ESPN list:
10. Jarrett Stidham, QB, Jr., Auburn
11. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, So., Alabama
13. Damien Harris, RB, Sr., Alabama
16. Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Jr., Mississippi State
17. Raekwon Davis, DE, Jr., Alabama
26. A.J. Brown, WR, Jr., Ole Miss
29. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Jr., Mississippi State
30. Jake Fromm, QB, So., Georgia
31. Jonah Williams, OT, Jr., Alabama
33. D’Andre Swift, RB, So., Georgia
39. Greg Little, OT, Jr., Ole Miss
41. Derrick Brown, DT, Jr., Auburn
45. Montez Sweat, DE, Sr., Mississippi State
48. Shaq Quarterman, LB, Jr., Miami
49. Mack Wilson, LB, Jr., Alabama