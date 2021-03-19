INDIANAPOLIS — Possession may be ninth-tenths of the law, but it’s everything in basketball.
It’s especially true for Will Wade when he thinks about St. Bonaventure, LSU’s first-round opponent in the NCAA tournament.
In a game that has one of the nation’s most productive offenses going against one of the stingiest defenses, the number of possessions — or lack thereof — could be a key when No. 8 seed LSU (18-9) meets No. 9 St. Bonaventure (16-4) at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.
When Wade learned his first-round opponent was St. Bonaventure, the Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament champion, he didn’t need to do a deep dive into a program that’s unfamiliar to most LSU fans.
In his time at VCU, which joined the A-10 in 2013, Wade went against St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt three times and saw the Bonnies on film in countless other games Wade happened to be scouting.
Given that, he’s well-versed in Schmidt’s philosophy on offense — a slower, deliberate pace that’s the polar opposite of Wade’s up-tempo, push-it-up-the-floor attack.
“You’ve got to guard against frustration,” Wade said. “They can frustrate you. I wouldn’t say they play at a slower pace, I’d say they’re very deliberate.”
According to teamrrankings.com, St. Bonaventure is 329th out of 347 Division I teams with 66.8 possessions a game, while LSU is 48th at 74.4 possessions.
What Schmidt’s team does with its limited possessions caught Wade’s attention.
“It’s a really good offense, but more importantly is we’ve got to defensive rebound,” he said. “He stirs you up for 10 or 12 seconds before he gets to what he actually wants to get to. If you guard them for 24 or 26 seconds and they miss the shot, you’ve got to get it so you can go.
“If you give up another possession, they may just kick it out and run clock for another 20 seconds. If we’re not careful and not disciplined, we could end up playing defense for 32 minutes and offense for eight minutes.”
Limiting the Tigers’ scoring opportunities and the big four of Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Darius Days will be at the top of the Bonnies’ game plan.
Going into the NCAA tournament, LSU ranks eighth nationally with 82.1 points a game with that foursome accounting for 66.9 points. St. Bonaventure is 193rd with 70.5 points per game.
“We give our guys some freedom on the offensive end, but we also do that knowing we’re going to be playing 75 possessions a game,” Wade said. “(St. Bonaventure) hasn’t played a 70-possession game since January.”
That wasn’t lost on Wade, who tracks during the course of each game how many possessions his team is on pace to get.
“To get to how we want to play, we need more possessions,” he said. “So that is important to us.”
The Bonnies are as strong on the defensive end, however, as the Tigers are on offense.
LSU will have to contend with 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward/center Osun Osunniyi, a menacing presence and the A-10’s defensive player of the year and most outstanding player of the league tournament.
Osunniyi, who gets 10.5 points and 9.5 rebounds a game, also averages 2.9 blocks. A junior, he’s had three or more blocks in 40 of 78 career games.
“He’s a monster,” Wade said. “We have some great shot blockers in the SEC, but he is elite. He's as good as I've seen in the country. … It's going to be a big challenge for us and he's a huge reason why their defense and their team is so good."
St. Bonaventure is fifth in the nation in allowing just 60.4 points a game and is eighth in field-goal defense at 38.9%.
Schmidt’s team stifled most of their opponents this season, holding them to 69 or fewer points in 17 of 20 games. The Bonnies were 14-3 when the other team didn’t get to 70.
“We’ve got to be a little bit more cautious offensively with what we do and the shots we take,” Wade said, “and make sure we’re taking great shots each time.”