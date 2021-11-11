Will Wade didn’t have any time to take a peek at what the other Southeastern Conference basketball teams did in their season-opening games after his LSU squad crushed UL-Monroe on Tuesday night.
With his team’s first conference game still seven weeks away, Wade was more interested in what Texas State, the Tigers’ next opponent at 7 p.m. Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, was up to.
As LSU was roaring to an easy 63-point win over ULM, Texas State, which was tabbed for a third-place in the Sun Belt Conference, was opening up with a 75-57 road win over Incarnate Word.
After going over the Tigers’ triumph, which was the largest margin of victory in his tenure at LSU, Wade turned his thoughts to a defensive-minded Texas State team that gave up just 61.7 points a game last season when the Bobcats claimed the SBC regular-season title.
"They’re so good defensively, we’ve spent a ton of time just trying to figure out how we're going to go about scoring," Wade said. "They’ve given up 26 points in the paint in their first two games (including an exhibition win).
“They do an unbelievable job of protecting the paint and protecting the rim, both with their help and with their shields.”
Texas State, which went 18-7 a year ago, held Incarnate Word to 19 made field goals in just 43 attempts while forcing 19 turnovers.
LSU will counter that with a high-flying offense that knocked down 38 shots against ULM.
Senior forward Darius Days going 11 of 13 from the field — including 8 of 9 from 3-point range — and freshman center Efton Reid making 7 of 10 shots in his collegiate debut as LSU scored 101 points and shot 52.8%.
“It’s going to be tough sledding,” Wade said. “Everything is going to be contested on offense. We’re stepping up in class big-time; it’ll be a good test for us.”
The Bobcats have not allowed more than 66 points per game for the past four seasons, a trend that continued under first-year head coach Terrence “TJ” Johnson in 2021.
Wade tried to hire Johnson, a New Orleans native and Southern University graduate, when Wade came to LSU in 2017.
The two knew each other from a few years earlier when Johnson was an assistant at Samford and Wade was Chattanooga’s head coach.
“Being able to score on them is going to be a chore,” Wade said. “They don’t give up anything at the rim. They’re a really well-coached team and a really talented team.”
One of the things that stick out to Wade is Texas State’s experience.
Senior guards Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry and senior forward Isiah Small were preseason All-SBC picks last month. Harrell was a first-team pick, while Asberry was a second-teamer and Small was on the third team.
“They have a veteran team; they have four of the five guys back that won the regular-season title last season,” Wade said. “It’s going to be a tough game that we’re going to have to dig out at the end.”
O’Neal’s return delayed
At his first tipoff luncheon Thursday, Wade was asked about junior forward Shareef O’Neal’s return to the court.
O’Neal’s first season in an LSU uniform was cut short a year ago by a foot injury and subsequent setbacks in February and June have delayed his return.
Wade said an MRI done Wednesday looked better, but said O’Neal, who hasn’t practiced in two months, will likely be sidelined another two to three weeks.