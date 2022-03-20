BELGRADE, Serbia – Armand Duplantis won his first career indoor world title in record-breaking fashion by bettering his own world record Sunday as action concluded at the 2022 IAAF World Championships.
Duplantis represented Sweden in the event and set the world record on his third and final try at a height of 20 feet, 4 inches (6.20 meters) to cap the world meet. His previous world record was set on March 7.
Mondo initially secured the world indoor title after his clearance of 19-10.2 (6.05 meters) as Thiago Braz of Brazil was unable to clear that bar but earned silver in the meantime.
Duplantis made the win look pedestrian as he only cleared five heights en route to victory. He opened with clearances of of 18-4.50 (5.60 meters), 19-2.25 (5.85 meters), and 19-6.25 (5.95 meters) before clinching the gold at 19-10.25.
It’s the fourth time he’s set a world record in the pole vault: 6.17 meters in Torun in February of 2020, followed by 6.18 meters one week later in Glasgow, 6.19 meters in Belgrade, and now 6.20 meters.
LSU track and field alums secured two medals at this world indoor meet. Mondo’s gold Sunday, and Mikiah Brisco won silver on Friday in the 60-meter dash with the 11th fastest time in world history, a 6.99.