The LSU Tigers worked outside in full gear Tuesday, their second regular practice after breaking camp this past weekend.
Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko was back in practice after several days off but was one of a handful of players in yellow non-contact jerseys. Also in yellow were wide receiver Stephen Sullivan, tight end Aaron Moffitt and defensive tackle Dare Rosenthal.
Absent from practice were defensive end Rashard Lawrence, nose tackle Ed Alexander, safety Derian Moore and tight ends Jacory Washington and Thaddeus Moss.
Two LSU players switched jersey numbers as of Tuesday.
Sophomore wide receiver Justin Jefferson switched from No. 5 to No. 2. Meanwhile, junior receiver Wesley McKoy went from No. 35 to No. 87.