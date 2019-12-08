BR.lsugeorgiamain.120819. 2656 bf.jpg
With his wife Kelly Orgeron at his side, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron sings the alma mater with his players after LSU's SEC Championship Game win against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. LSU won 37-10.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The LSU football team remains the No. 1 team in the country, according to the Associated Press, after the Tigers beat No. 4 Georgia 37-10 to win the Southeastern Conference championship on Saturday night.

LSU (13-0) still ranks No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and the next rankings will be released at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

LSU won its first SEC title since 2011, and the Tigers await the CFP committee's decision to see which team it will play in its first playoff appearance since the championship format began in 2014.

Advocate sports reporter Brooks Kubena's AP Top 25 ballot

1. LSU (13-0)

2. Ohio State (13-0)

3. Clemson (13-0)

4. Oklahoma (12-1)

5. Baylor (11-2)

6. Oregon (11-2)

7. Georgia (11-2)

8. Florida (10-2)

9. Alabama (10-2)

10. Auburn (9-3)

11. Memphis (12-1)

12. Utah (11-2)

13. Wisconsin (10-3)

14. Penn State (10-2)

15. Minnesota (10-2)

16. Michigan (9-3)

17. Notre Dame (10-2)

18. Iowa (9-3)

19. Boise State (12-1)

20. Appalachian State (12-1)

21. Navy (9-2)

22. Cincinnati (10-3)

23. Southern Methodist (10-2)

24. Southern Cal (8-4)

25. Virginia (9-4)

