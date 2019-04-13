Zach Watson will not play Saturday against Missouri, and the LSU center fielder could miss more than one game.

Watson left Friday night's game in the eighth inning when a muscle tightened in his groin. As he ran through a ground out, Watson tripped a little over first base. He limped off the field.

Coach Paul Mainieri took Watson out of the game. Freshman Giovanni DiGiacomo moved to center field, where he will start Saturday's game.

On Saturday afternoon, Mainieri didn't know how much time Watson will miss. He called it the "prudent thing" to sit him. He sounded doubtful on Watson's availability for the series finale Sunday, but he did not rule Watson out.

DiGiacomo hit a key single in the 10th inning of LSU's 12-11 win Friday night that put Josh Smith on third base. Smith scored the winning run from there.

For Saturday's game, Mainieri batted DiGiacomo seventh. Designated hitter Brandt Broussard moved up to second in the order — Watson's usual spot — to split up the six left-handed hitters in LSU's lineup. On Friday, Broussard drove in three runs.