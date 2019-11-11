Marlon Taylor's return to the LSU basketball team will be delayed after he suffered a setback late last week in his recovery from foot surgery he had in June.
Taylor, a 6-foot-5 senior, won't suit up for Wednesday night's game at VCU, LSU coach Will Wade said Monday night after Taylor's foot was examined earlier in the day.
Wade confirmed to The Advocate that Taylor will be evaluated again on Friday.
"He could play Wednesday night, or it could be another two or three weeks," Wade had said earlier Monday at his weekly news availability.
Wade said after Friday night's season-opening win over Bowling Green that Taylor, who was expected to play in the game but did not dress, re-injured the foot minutes into Thursday's practice.
Taylor played in all 35 games with 24 starts as a junior-college transfer a year ago. He averaged 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in playing 23.4 minutes per game.
The Panola (Texas) College standout became a crowd favorite with high-flying dunks and wound up shooting 46.3% from the field.