During LSU’s first preseason scrimmage Saturday afternoon, only two scholarship cornerbacks were available, and neither of them are expected to start this fall.

Seniors Darren Evans and Lloyd Cole played with the first-team defense almost the entire scrimmage, coach Ed Orgeron said, as injuries left LSU with few players at the position.

Orgeron jokingly called cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond the coach of the day as a result because despite the absences, he said, “we gave up very few big plays with the first team.”

“Lloyd and Darren played most of the day today,” Orgeron said. “I've got to commend them. They did very well.”

The scrimmage gave LSU its first opportunity to play inside Tiger Stadium this preseason and marked the first day the team tackled. LSU focused on first down, second down and red zone situations, Orgeron said.

Statistically, starting quarterback Max Johnson went 11 for 19 with 127 yards and one touchdown, while backup Garrett Nussmeier completed 11 of 17 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite using backups at both cornerback positions, Orgeron thought the defense “mostly dominated” the scrimmage, primarily because the defensive line caused constant pressure. Senior end Ali Gaye practiced fully for the first time this preseason, and Orgeron said sophomore tackle Joseph Evans, senior end Andre Anthony and senior tackle Neil Farrell Jr. all “had a good day.”

“Those guys were really cranking it up,” Orgeron said. “There was a lot of third down passing situations where they could pin their ears back. I thought those guys did a tremendous job of pass rush today.”

In the secondary, Evans and Cole had to step up because starters Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks were unavailable, as well as the primary backups behind them. Stingley and Ricks were both absent from the open portion of practice Tuesday — the last day LSU held a viewing period because inclement weather moved practice indoors the rest of the week.

That day, LSU had 19 players missing during the open period, many of them in the secondary. The injuries occurred before LSU began tackling, which Orgeron admitted concerned him. He spoke to director of sports medicine Beau Lowery about them Saturday.

“I think a lot of it is just the running, all the running,” Orgeron said. “Although they've not hit, they're going full speed. They're working hard. I think these are all just little camp injuries that are going to get healed.”

“Some of these things, you can't prevent,” Orgeron said, referencing senior defensive tackle Glen Logan, who broke his foot during a drill. “Some of them are football injuries. But yes … the little amount of hitting that we have done, it's an unusually large amount of injuries.”

LSU expects to get some of the injured players back early next week as Orgeron has said running back Tyrion Davis-Price and right guard Chasen Hines should return when practice resumes Monday. Others will need more time to heal, including Stingley and Ricks.

Orgeron previously thought Stingley might also practice again Monday, but he revised the All-American cornerback’s timeline after the scrimmage. LSU doesn’t want Stingley to practice again until he’s fully healthy, Orgeron said, so it will hold him out as a “precautionary measure.”

“We don't want to bring him out there when he's not full speed. It may take more than a week. But whatever it is, he's going to be fine. We want to make sure when he comes back, that he doesn't re-injure.”

Meanwhile, Ricks will return “in some capacity” next week, Orgeron said.

After finishing his comments, Orgeron planned to watch film from the scrimmage. The defensive line highlighted the day, but Orgeron recognized that meant LSU’s offensive line struggled to protect the quarterbacks.

As LSU prepares for its second and final scrimmage next Saturday, he wants to review the techniques LSU has taught its linemen to ensure the players understand them.

“We’ve got a veteran offensive line, so those guys should be able to protect,” Orgeron said. “We had a lot of young guys thrown into the fire today. Sometimes they did well, sometimes they didn’t.

“But there was way too much pressure on the quarterback. So we’re going to watch the film and fix it. The things that hurt us today, we’re going to work on all next week.”