In the second-to-last home game of his four-year career, Skylar Mays did his best Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf imitation Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after Abdul-Rauf’s No. 35 jersey was added to the catwalk high above the Pete Maravich Assembly Center floor, Mays put on a scoring exhibition like the former Chris Jackson used to do three decades ago.
Mays poured in 19 of his 24 points in the second half in leading LSU to a much-needed 64-50 victory over Texas A&M.
With the win, LSU moved a step closer to securing a top-four seed and a double-bye in the Southeastern Conference tournament which begins March 11 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mays had just five points in 17 minutes of play in the first half when LSU took a 28-22 halftime lead.
But he came out strong in the second half, scoring just more than half of the Tigers’ 36 points which they needed to hold off the Aggies for the second time this season. LSU won 89-85 in overtime on Jan. 14 in College Station.
LSU (20-9, 11-5 SEC) needs one win in its final two games to clinch no worse than the fourth seed in the league tournament for the second year in a row.
Texas A&M (14-14, 8-8 SEC) went into the game trying to keep its hopes alive for a top-four seed, but the Aggies couldn’t keep up with Mays, a senior from Baton Rouge, after he got going in the second half.
Backcourt mate Javonte Smart was the only other double-digit scorer for LSU as he
finished with 14 points — with 11 coming in the first half.
Texas A&M got 17 points from Savion Flagg and 11 from Josh Nebo, but little else as LSU allowed the fewest points in an SEC game since 2014.
That night, the Tigers defeated the Aggies 68-49 in the Maravich Center.
