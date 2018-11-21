The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' game with Texas A&M on Saturday night.
BROOKS KUBENA
LSU 24, Texas A&M 16
A&M has the best rush defense in the SEC, but the Aggies rank 104th nationally in pass defense. Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald, who threw four interceptions against LSU, had 241 passing yards and two TDs in a win over A&M the next week. LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson is becoming one of the more explosive receivers in the SEC.
SCOTT RABALAIS
LSU 20, Texas A&M 17
LSU must do two things to win: throw the ball, taking advantage of Texas A&M’s leaky secondary, and force Kellen Mond into a couple of turnovers. Still not convinced LSU’s offense is up to the task of outscoring Texas A&M on the road, but with a short field or two …
SHELDON MICKLES
LSU 24, Texas A&M 19
A&M has allowed more than 125 rushing yards once this season. That was to Mississippi State, which managed 143 yards. Even Alabama struggled, needing 28 carries to pick up 109 yards. Conventional wisdom says A&M can slow down LSU, but conventional wisdom doesn't win games; large men up front do. Tigers win if they rush for 150.