The first player in LSU's 2023 recruiting class de-committed Monday.

Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller announced he reopened his recruitment in a Twitter post. Miller wrote that he is "still extremely interested in LSU, yet I am also curious to learn about other programs and what they have to offer."

Miller plays at North Caddo High School in Vivian. He's considered the No. 122 overall player in the country and the seventh best prospect in Louisiana, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The only player in LSU's class linked to former coach Ed Orgeron's staff, Miller verbally committed August 2021.

"I committed to LSU a year ago," Miller wrote. "During that time, so many things have changed in the recruiting world. I have learned how instrumental building real relationships can be in this process. I have also realized that I need to know the details behind every opportunity provided to me."

Without Miller, LSU now has five players verbally committed in the 2023 class. The next two months will be instrumental in coach Brian Kelly's first full recruiting cycle as LSU holds six camps and hosts about two dozen prospects on official visits.