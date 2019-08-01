lsufootball.040418 HS 116.JPG
Last year, LSU coach Ed Orgeron began the first news conference of preseason camp by announcing that returning starting offensive guard Ed Ingram was indefinitely suspended.

Ingram, who remains on the team, was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County, Texas, on Aug. 2, 2018, and legal proceedings have lasted a full calendar year.

Orgeron has said multiple times in the offseason that he would welcome Ingram back to the team if charges are cleared.

"I think that maybe, maybe, if things go right, we may get him at some part of the season," Orgeron said. "I don't know exactly when, but hopefully we get him at some part of the season... With the charges that he has, the school has to clear him, and it'd have to be that."

Ingram's attorney, Mike Howard, said last August that Ingram "is not guilty and is looking forward to his day in court."

Ingram has been subpoenaed to appear in court for trial on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m., according to court documents, and pre-trial proceedings begin on Sept. 13.

Ingram, a 6-foot-4, 314-pound sophomore from Desoto, Texas, started in 12 games at right guard as a true freshman in 2017. 

