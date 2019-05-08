LSU point guard Tremont Waters and power forward Naz Reid are headed to the NBA draft combine.
The league announced Wednesday afternoon that 66 draft-eligible players — including Waters and Reid — are expected to be on hand for testing, workouts and games. The combine will be held May 14-19 in Chicago.
The combine is the first step in the draft process for NBA hopefuls.
The attendees will go through shooting, strength and agility drills as well as compete in five-on-five games in front of NBA front offices executives, coaches and scouts.
ESPN2 will provide coverage on May 16 and 17 from 2-6 p.m. each day.
Waters, who wasn’t invited to the combine last spring after putting his name in the draft, and Reid are the first LSU players to be invited since Ben Simmons in 2016.
Reid is projected as a first-round pick by NBAdraft.net, but Waters does not appear in its mock draft.