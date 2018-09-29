The poet Thomas Hardy wrote about the “Convergence of the Twain” after the Titanic met the iceberg on that fateful night in 1912.
LSU experienced its own convergence of the twain Saturday night, with an ancient grudge match against rival Ole Miss serving as a backdrop for the emotions that boiled to the surface.
First there was the rain, which never is supposed to fall in Tiger Stadium on a game day, soaking the seats and the grass and the tailgate parties. Of course, the party mood was somewhat muted already, considering the killing of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims early Friday morning in a street brawl turned horribly wrong near the Southern University campus.
Sims’ death muted the nervous crackle of energy that for most of the week preceded this Ole Miss game because of the threat from the Rebels’ potent passing game. It turned the planned Friday twilight celebration of the unveiling of the new Billy Cannon statue in Tiger Stadium’s west plaza into a greatly toned-down event, with Cannon’s 1958 teammates Warren Rabb and Don “Scooter” Purvis doing the honors as many of their fellow teammates watched via video in the stadium’s Lawton Room.
And it required a moment of silence before Saturday’s kickoff for Sims at a game that typically stirs such delightful memories (for LSU fans, anyway) of Cannon’s Halloween night punt return in 1959, Bert Jones to Brad Davis with one second remaining in 1972 and Ronald Martin’s end zone interception to preserve a 10-7 upset of the No. 3 Rebels in 2014.
There were signs of mourning off campus, as well. A flag at a bank on Acadian Thruway along one of the main arteries to Tiger Stadium flew at half staff in Sims’ honor, one day after his image was shining down from video boards at every LSU athletic venue in a poignant and heartbreaking tribute.
There was already a bit of melancholy to Saturday tied to the fact that Cannon, still and perhaps forever the brightest star in the LSU football galaxy, died in May and could not be here for the celebration of him and the school’s first national championship football team.
I spoke to Cannon a little over a year ago when the news of his statue first became public and found him surprised at being the first LSU football player to be so honored. His statue joins those of basketball greats Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit, and precedes those planned for all-time NCAA scoring champion “Pistol” Pete Maravich and LSU baseball coach/athletic director Skip Bertman.
“It’s not something you expect,” Cannon said then, though in truth it was exactly the sort of thing everyone should have expected for LSU’s one and only Heisman Trophy winner. But that was typically Cannon, who long ago came to grips with his fame and all its many layers, both good and bad, so that late in his life he was hardly impressed with himself.
He still had the power to impress others, though, like LSU senior tailback Nick Brossette upon meeting Cannon one day at a practice.
“I walked up to him and I was surprised he knew who I was,” Brossette said earlier this week. “He was one of the greats here and it was an honor just to meet him.”
At halftime Saturday night, Cannon’s surviving 1958 teammates were set to walk out onto the field where they made themselves into legends 60 years ago, standing in front of the still worshipful LSU fans. That championship season included a 14-0 victory over Ole Miss.
“I don’t know where the time went,” Purvis said. No doubt he spoke for many of LSU’s players and fans alike at seeing them on the field once again.
It was wonderful and appropriate that they should be celebrated, especially as their numbers continue to dwindle. This could be the last time many of them get to attend such a gathering on a significant milestone in such a significant multitude. History is important to keep alive, especially as those who played the games and made that history are taken from us.
“One thing you can not buy, beg, borrow or steal,” Purvis said. “That’s tradition. It’s very, very important.”
Perhaps as on no other football Saturday in recent times, it was important to keep memories alive.