The LSU women’s basketball team might never be mistaken for an offensive powerhouse but is seldom caught taking a night off on defense.
The Lady Tigers used a stifling press to overcome its poor shooting and stifle Auburn in a 56-43 victory in the SEC opener for both teams Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Trailing by 13, LSU (3-4 overall) took control with the press-fueled 16-0 run in the final five minutes of the third quarter. Auburn rallied to tie, but LSU started the fourth quarter with another 8-0 run to take the lead for good.
LSU forced 24 turnovers — seven players had at least one steal — and held the visitors to 30 points below their season average. Auburn played the game without All-SEC post player Unique Thompson, who was out with a medical issue.
LSU coach Nikki Fargas said her team is struggling to put together a full 40-minute game but bought in when it went to the full-court press.
“When they take ownership, they buy into it,” Fargas said. “That’s what’s lingering over this team. What are we going to buy into and where? In the second half I thought we bought into playing defense and pressing, which allowed us to get some easy transition baskets.
“The more we play, the better we’ll get. We’ve been sporadic with our schedule. But now we’re going to get more games under our belt on a week-to-week basis. This team has shown it has a lot of fight; they’re able to put points on the board when they need to, but we’ve got to become a 40-minute basketball team. Right now, we’re about a 20-25-minute team.”
Ten of 11 LSU players scored, led by Khayla Pointer with 14. Jailin Cherry and Tiara Young came off the bench to get eight points each, and Faustine Aifuwa overcame an off night scoring to contribute a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Lady Tigers were uncharacteristically sharp from the free-throw line, hitting 14 of 15 (93%) while entering the game with a 57.9 season average. LSU shot 35% from the field (21 of 60) and was 0 for 9 from 3-point range.
“The areas we’re having trouble with is ourselves,” said Pointer, who had five rebounds, four assists and two steals. “There’s no lack of energy. It’s things we can fix. We’re going to continue to get better.
“The press gets us going, getting stops and steals with transition points. But it can’t be just the press; we have to get going with our other defenses. We need to play hard for 40 minutes regardless of the defense we’re in.”
During the 16-0 run, Auburn failed to cross midcourt on five consecutive possessions with LSU getting three consecutive steals. Young started the fourth-quarter run with a jump shot from the right wing before Pointer hit a jumper and converted a steal into a layup. Cherry closed it with a pair of free throws for a 45-37 lead.
Auburn got 12 points from freshman Aicha Coulibaly but only two after halftime. The visitors were 7 of 29 from the field in the second half and shot 28.3% (17 of 60) for the game.
LSU’s next game is at 3 p.m. Monday at Ole Miss.