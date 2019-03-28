LSU basketball and Michigan State will face off Friday night in Washington D.C. in the East Region semifinal of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 3-seeded Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16 after taking down No. 14 Yale and No. 6 Maryland in the opening weekend of the tournament.

If the Tigers beat the Spartans, they will play in the Elite Eight Sunday in Washington D.C. against the winner of the No. 1 Duke-No. 4 Virginia Tech game.

THE GAME

What: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State

When: Friday, March 29

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

How to watch: CBS (WAFB-TV 9 in Baton Rouge; WWL-TV 4 in New Orleans)

How to stream: March Madness Live app, CBS All-Access app

LSU TIGERS (28-6)

Possible Starters: Tremont Waters | Skylar Mays | Marlon Taylor | Naz Reid | Kavell Bigby-Williams

Stat Leaders: Points -- Tremont Waters (15.0) | Assists -- Tremont Waters (5.9) | Rebounds -- Naz Reid (7.2) | Steals -- Tremont Waters (3.0) | Blocks -- Kavell Bigby-Williams (2.0)

Scouting Report: The Tigers recovered from the September death of forward Wayde Sims to go 16-2 in SEC play and win the regular-season title with showdown victories over Kentucky and Tennessee. The Tigers cut down the nets without coach Will Wade, suspended for not talking to LSU officials about his recording on an FBI wiretap. The Tigers were one-and-done in the SEC tournament with a 76-73 loss to Florida. But as the No. 3 seed in the East regional, LSU survived a pair of close encounters to advance with wins over Yale (79-74) and Maryland (69-67). It is LSU’s first Sweet 16 since 2006.

MICHIGAN STATE (30-6)

Starters: Cassius Winston | Matt McQuaid | Xavier Tillman | Aaron Henry | Kenny Goins

Stat Leaders: Points -- Cassius Winston (18.9) | Assists -- Cassius Winston (7.5) | Rebounds -- Kenny Goins (8.9) | Steals -- Cassius Winston (1.0) | Blocks -- Xavier Tillman (1.7)

Scouting Report: The Spartans repeated as Big Ten champions, sharing the title with Purdue at 16-4. Michigan State then captured the Big Ten tournament with its third win over archrival Michigan. The Spartans succeeded despite losing guard Joshua Langford, its second-leading scorer with 15 points per game, in late January with an ankle injury. Michigan State then lost three straight to Purdue, Illinois and Indiana, but the Spartans recovered to go 10-1 entering the NCAA tournament. In Des Moines, Iowa, Michigan State shook off a 35-34 halftime deficit to beat Bradley 76-65, then dominated Minnesota 70-50 to reach its first Sweet 16 since 2015.

KEY MATCHUPS

The Spartans have the edge in most key statistical areas, so to win the Tigers have to accentuate their advantages in offensive rebounds and steals. LSU ranks 10th nationally with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, while Michigan State ranks 117th (10.8 per game). The Tigers have an even bigger edge in steals, ranking ninth nationally (8.9 per game) to the Spartans 302nd (5.1). Michigan State committed 22 turnovers in its second-round romp over Minnesota. If Tremont Waters (third nationally, 2.97 steals per game) is on his toes, LSU may be able to disrupt Michigan State’s offense enough for the upset.

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Odds posted on www.BetOnline.ag Monday morning have Michigan State as an early six-point favorite over LSU.

Scott Rabalais

LSU 72, Michigan State 71

Conventional wisdom says Michigan State wins based on pedigree, coaching and momentum. But LSU is 3-2 against teams still alive in the Sweet 16, losing early season second-half leads to Florida State and Houston and beating Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee. LSU’s margins in those games: -3, -6, +5, +2, +2. Here’s figuring the Tigers find a way to win another close one.