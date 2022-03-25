The story going into LSU’s baseball season was how the Tigers were going to be a terror with a bat in their hand.
That's how it played out early as LSU scored a school-record 51 runs in its opening series against Maine in February.
But so far this season, that is not the case against quality competition.
The Tigers are batting .306 as a team, which is middle of the road at No. 7 in the SEC, but their .426 on-base percentage and 175 runs scored (8.33 per game) are better, ranking as high as No. 4 in the conference.
But against quality opponents — such as Big 12 teams Oklahoma, No. 4 Texas and Baylor; in-state rival Louisiana Tech; and SEC opponent Texas A&M — the Tigers are batting .253 and scoring an average of 5.25 runs per game compared with their opponents’ 7.5 runs per game.
“Offensively, you can’t swing at balls, and that was something that plagued their team last year and we have to be much tougher at-bats with two strikes,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said after a 7-6 loss in 12 innings to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday.
Johnson arrived in Baton Rouge from Arizona with a reputation for building an offense. Last year, his Wildcats led the NCAA in hits (737 through 63 games) and the Pac-12 in nearly every offensive category while averaging more than 8.5 runs per game.
Johnson — along with some of the nation’s top hitters in Dylan Crews, Cade Doughty, Tre’ Morgan and Arizona transfer Jacob Berry — were supposed to cook up a recipe for a team that would demolish the SEC West offensively.
But baseball is a game of failure, and some of those struggles might be because of the type of pitchers the Tigers are facing.
Through eight games against quality opponents, LSU has gone 19 of 108 at the plate against lefties, a .184 batting average. The Tigers don’t have many left-handers on their pitching staff to throw at their own hitters, especially with Javen Coleman out because of injury and Trey Shaffer still adjusting to the program. That leaves Riley Cooper as LSU's most effective lefty.
Texas A&M threw four lefties at the Tigers last weekend, and LSU went 10 for 44 against them, a .227 batting average.
The Tigers did improve in the final game against Texas A&M, batting .308 against left-handers Ryan Prager and Jacob Palisch. Maybe it just takes reps to get over the rude awakening that has occurred through the first 21 games of the season.
“We finally were able to put together our character of at-bats through two or three in a row, and that’s going to be very important going forward because we’re going to hit some homers, but I just thought the consistency and the quality of at-bats was much better today,” Johnson said after facing Texas A&M.
Louisiana Tech threw one left-handed pitcher against the Tigers, but only for three at-bats. Still, the Bulldogs held the Tigers scoreless in nine of the 12 innings. The Tigers struck out 20 times in the game, with six of those coming in the three extra innings.
In the 11-7 loss to Texas A&M last Saturday, the Tigers struck out a season-high 15 times for a nine-inning game.
LSU hit .308 with runners in scoring position while the Bulldogs hit .133 on Wednesday. The problem ended up being the timing of when LSU didn't convert, including in the bottom of the 11th inning when Crews was on third base with one out and Jack Merrifield’s failed bunt attempt cost LSU a chance at a run when Crews was thrown out at the plate.
Or when the Tigers had Giovanni DiGiacomo on second in the bottom of the 12th, and both Josh Stevenson and Brayden Jobert struck out to close the game.
“Just swinging at three balls for strike three in the last inning is not OK,” Johnson said. “That was about as bad as I've seen tonight.”