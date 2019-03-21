LSU fans, if you have plans Saturday morning make sure you're near a TV.

The Tigers will face sixth-seeded Maryland in the second round of the NCAA tournament at 11:10 a.m. with a chance to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006.

The game will be televised on CBS with Ian Eagle doing play-by-play, Jim Spanarkel providing color commentary and Jamie Erdahl reporting from the sidelines.

Maryland defeated Belmont in 79-77 thriller earlier Thursday.

With suspended coach Will Wade watching from afar, Skylar Mays hit four free throws in the final 15 seconds Thursday to help embattled LSU slip by 14th-seeded Yale 79-74 in the East Region.

Mays scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half and sealed the game from the charity stripe. The third-seeded Tigers (27-6) needed each one of his free throws.

+2 Rabalais: LSU dismisses its troubles to win yet another walk on the wild side against Yale JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The stains on Emmitt Williams’ jersey told the story of what it took for LSU to beat Yale in the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

"We were fortunate to pull this one out," interim coach Tony Benford said.

Yale (22-8) hit four 3-pointers in the final minute, helping whittle an 18-point deficit to three in the closing seconds.

With the lead on the line, Mays stepped to the line and sank all his shots.

"I don't know if we were pointing fingers at one another, we had some defensive breakdowns and I think guys were challenging their teammates," Benford said. "We talk about that, taking ownership and keeping one another accountable. We tried to do that, but I think they were able to regroup through all that and through adversity to make some free throws."

Mays was one of four Tigers in double figures. Tremont Waters finished with 15 points, but the team's leading scorer had just two after the break. He was 0 for 7 from the field in the final 20 minutes after dominating the first half with 13 points and six assists.

Naz Reid had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kavell Bigby-Williams also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. LSU made the most of its size advantage, outscoring Yale 40-30 in the paint.

LSU moves on to the second round without Wade and will face Maryland. Wade is suspended indefinitely for his role in an alleged cheating scandal. University officials won't let Wade resume his duties unless he speaks with the school about an FBI wiretap that resulted in his suspension.

Javonte Smart, whose name surfaced in reports of a wiretapped phone call that resulted in Wade's suspension, had nine points and six rebounds. School officials say Smart has fully cooperated in a "joint inquiry" with LSU and the NCAA.

Alex Copeland led Yale with 24 points. He had 16 points in the second half and hit two of the huge 3s in the final minute to make it close.

Jordan Bruner added 16 and Azar Swain finished with 12. Leading scorer Miye Oni was 2 of 16 shooting, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range, and had five points.

The Ivy League champions, who led their conference in 3-point shooting, were 8 of 37 from behind the arc.

"Obviously, we didn't shoot as well as we wanted to of normally do," coach James Jones said. "But the energy and effort was there. Tip your hat to LSU. They were able to hold on to the lead and knock down their free throws."