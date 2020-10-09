The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the matchup with Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday morning.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 37, Missouri 24
A night game in Tiger Stadium is now an 11 a.m. kick in Faurot Field thanks to Hurricane Delta. Can this game be jostled any further? The coronavirus pandemic canceled spring football, and it looks like Eli Drinkwitz's complicated offense isn't quite prepared yet. If it were, this match up would be closer than the big LSU win it ought to be.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 41, Missouri 17
The second of three straight road games for the LSU Tigers sounds daunting. But it is Missouri, not the Minnesota Vikings. The biggest concern for LSU will be to make sure its luggage doesn’t get lost. Mizzou is still searching for an offensive identity under new coach Eliah Drinkwitz and won’t have time to find it against an LSU team that will continue to show improvement, “road game” or not.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 38, Missouri 14
Despite having to reschedule the game midweek and travel to Missouri for an unexpected road tilt, LSU has a more talented team. Meanwhile, Missouri has the worst point differential (-42) in the SEC and will start redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak for the first time. That combination doesn't bode well for Missouri. LSU wins big in its final tune-up before the schedule gets much more difficult.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 38, Missouri 12
After a frustrating season opener vs. Mississippi State, LSU looked like its old self across the board in walloping Vanderbilt. Now comes Missouri, which, like Vandy, ranks near the bottom of the SEC in every statistical category after being rolled by Alabama and Tennessee. A change in venue doesn't bother LSU in its impromptu trip to Columbia and hands Missouri a third straight loss against a Top 25 team.