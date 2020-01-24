ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — LSU track and field geared up for a full day Saturday at the MLK Collegiate Invitational with a pair of impressive performances in limited action on the first day of competition Friday.
Junior-college transfer Terrance Laird made his LSU debut a memorable one by posting a time of 20.70 seconds to place second in the 200-meters final.
The time for Laird, who competed at Penn State in 2018 and Hinds (Mississippi) Community College last season, was adjusted to 20.77 seconds because the 20.70 was run at altitude.
Still, Laird's impressive time in his debut with the Tigers moved him into 10th place on the school's all-time list, just ahead of Tremayne Acy's 20.80.
Also, junior Abby O'Donoghue, who cleared the six-foot barrier for the first time in LSU's season opener, came up with a personal record Friday night for the second time in three weeks.
O'Donoghue went 6 feet, ¾ inch to top the 6-½ she cleared in the Purple Tiger Invitational on Jan. 10.
The mark moved O'Donoghue up another notch on the school's high jump list.
After gaining the fifth spot on the all-time list with her season-opening leap, she is now tied for fourth all-time with former Lady Tigers All-American Kym Carter.