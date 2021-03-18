As the Southeastern Conference baseball schedule begins Friday night for the first time since 2019, here are three things to know about the league.

1. Top of the rankings

The Southeastern Conference annually boasts the most difficult competition in college baseball, and this year, it might be even better. The SEC has the top-4 teams — Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Florida and Ole Miss — in the latest Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll and 10 teams in the top-25. No other conference comes remotely close to that level of talent and depth. The SEC schedule will be a gauntlet. Whoever emerges from the fray should be the national championship favorite.

2. Elite pitchers

The star power in the SEC this season resides on the mound, with players like Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter from Vanderbilt, Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux from LSU, Jack Leftwich and Tommy Mace from Florida and Gunnor Hoglund and Doug Nikhazy from Ole Miss. So far, the league owns a collective 3.38 ERA with six teams under 3.00 entering the weekend. Good luck, hitters. Runs will be hard to come by.

3. Long layoff

The last time two SEC teams played each other was June 19, 2019, as Vanderbilt beat Mississippi State in the midst of the College World Series. The 2020 season ended on the verge of conference play, canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. For many players, the series this weekend will be their first game against an SEC team. They’ll need to quickly learn how to handle the atmospheres and heightened level of competition as teams vie for a title.