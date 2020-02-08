AUBURN, Ala. — Just 2½ days after a stunning, unexpected loss at Vanderbilt, LSU walked into Auburn Arena on Saturday morning a more confident team.

With its focus clearly on getting back on track against a ranked opponent that won its first 15 games before stumbling, No. 18 LSU took the fight to 11th-ranked Auburn and held the lead for nearly 33 minutes of regulation.

Yet, Auburn wouldn’t go away, forced overtime and won 91-90 on a basket from point guard J'Von McCormick with 0.1 second left in front of a highly energized, sellout crowd of 9,121 in Auburn Arena — where it has won 16 consecutive games dating to last season.

Auburn outscored LSU 11-3 in the final 67 seconds of regulation to force overtime.

“Credit to them,” LSU senior guard Skylar Mays said. “It was anybody’s game, and they made a big run at the end (of regulation). Some crazy stuff happened and they hit some big shots down the stretch.”

LSU, which lost 99-90 to Vanderbilt late Wednesday night, dropped back-to-back games in Southeastern Conference play for the first time since the 2017-18 season — Will Wade’s first with the team.

After getting through the first eight games of conference play unscathed, LSU (17-6, 8-2 SEC) fell into a first-place tie with Auburn (21-2, 8-2 SEC) when Wade’s team was outscored 17-16 in the five-minute overtime session.

About 40 minutes after the wild LSU-Auburn contest was completed, Kentucky made it a three-way tie at 8-2 with a 77-64 victory over Tennessee in Knoxville.

In the final minute of regulation plus overtime, both LSU and Auburn gave away leads of seven points or more.

Obviously, it was more devastating for LSU.

LSU, which led by as many as 15 points late in the first half and by 12 at halftime, was still up 11 with 7:17 left when Auburn made a last-gasp push to get back in it.

When Mays put his team up 71-63 with 1:26 left, it looked like LSU would hang on.

But McCormick knocked down three 3-pointers in 20 seconds, Emmitt Williams missed one of two free throws and Javonte Smart botched the front end of a one-and-one with 41.5 seconds left.

That left the door ajar for Auburn guard Samir Doughty, who played for Wade at VCU, to hit the game-tying jumper with 20.5 seconds remaining.

Auburn looked like it would run away with the win in overtime, taking a seven-point lead twice and a six-point advantage with 1:49 left on two 3-pointers each from Doughty and freshman guard Devan Cambridge.

But Mays and Smart each buried a 3-pointer and Mays hit four straight free throws, before stealing a Doughty pass after he was trapped by Smart and Trendon Watford in the corner.

Mays’ feed to Williams for a dunk with 9 seconds left gave LSU a 90-89 lead and set up McCormick’s 12-foot game-winning jumper that hit the rim twice and fell through.

Mays did all he could. He led five players in double-figure scoring, tying his career-high with 30 points, and added eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals with just one turnover.

“We had a lot of guys play super-hard today,” he said. “Auburn just made some real big shots down the stretch. McCormick hit some big ones and got the game-winner.”

There was some initial question as to whether Auburn center Austin Wiley interfered with McCormick's final shot while it was in the cylinder above the basket, but video replays showed Wiley clearly pulled his hand away before touching the ball.

“We switched, and he got downhill and (McCormick) hit a tough little floater,” Wade said.

Forward Darius Days scored 19 points, one shy of his career-high, before fouling out with 1:40 remaining in regulation. Smart and Watford had 12 points each and Williams 11.

Doughty led Auburn with 26 points and McCormick had 23. They combined to go 17 of 34 from the field.

McCormick, a New Orleans native who played his high school ball in Houston, just missed a triple-double with nine assists and a career-high nine rebounds.

Cambridge, who had just 13 makes from beyond the 3-point arc in the first 22 games, had seven Saturday for a 21 points, and Wiley finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

McCormick nailed five 3s, three in that final 20-second flurry, but none was bigger than his little 12-foot floater in the lane.

He got it just over the outstretched right hand of Marlon Taylor, then watched it bounce high off the rim, the backboard and rim again before it fell in.

“I felt like it came off my hands pretty good,” McCormick said. “I work on those shots all the time, so it was just nothing to me.”

It was a heartbreaker, however, for LSU despite its valiant effort.

“The atmosphere was tough, but give our guys credit,” Wade said. “We were ready to play; we just couldn’t finish it. McCormick made some huge shots off the bounce late in the game, so give them credit.”