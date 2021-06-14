LSU has focused its search for a new baseball coach on Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco and East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

Bianco and Godwin have been considered for the position since the beginning of LSU's search, but their names intensified as serious candidates in recent days. While both men have ties to LSU, Bianco's are the strongest, and he has the support of many former LSU baseball players.

The Tigers' search has also included interest in Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan and former Oregon State coach Pat Casey. O'Sullivan announced last week he would stay at Florida, and sources told The Advocate that Casey was unlikely to become the new coach.

+3 What comes next for LSU baseball? Offseason will bring coaching change, roster decisions With Paul Mainieri's retirement, LSU will begin its offseason by hiring a new coach. Whoever gets the job will have little time to construct the roster for next season.

Bianco played at LSU from 1988-89. He was the starting catcher both seasons and the captain of the 1989 team, which finished third at the College World Series. Bianco later returned as the pitching coach for five seasons under former LSU coach Skip Bertman.

Bianco has coached at Ole Miss since 2000, where he has become the Rebels' all-time winningest coach. During his tenure, Ole Miss has reached one College World Series. It lost in the NCAA super regional this season, bringing Bianco's record to 1-6 in super regionals.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

One of Bianco's sons, Drew, is a junior infielder and outfielder for LSU.

+2 Rabalais: Thank yous for Paul Mainieri, who now like everyone awaits LSU's new coach As Paul Mainieri brought his last baseball team home to Alex Box Stadium for the last time, messages both large and small awaited him and his …

Godwin has coached at East Carolina, his alma mater, for eight years. The Pirates have reached five NCAA regionals and three super regionals. They hosted regionals three times, including this season, which ended with a loss to Vanderbilt in the super regional last weekend.

Godwin coached with Bianco at Ole Miss for three seasons before he took the job at East Carolina. He has also spent three seasons as an assistant for Paul Mainieri, joining him at Notre Dame before following him to LSU for Mainieri's first two seasons.

The search is trying to find Mainieri's replacement. He retired after 15 seasons at LSU. The Tigers' season ended Sunday evening with a loss in the super regional.