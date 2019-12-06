We're one day away from Saturday's SEC Championship Game between LSU and Georgia.
In a joint press conference, head coaches Ed Orgeron and Kirby Smart preview the top 5 match up.
The 2019 SEC Championship won't go down in the record books as a true LSU road game -- but don't be surprised by a sea of red.
The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta.
Joe Burrow's reaction upon being told he was the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award reflected much of his record-setting season.
LSU and Georgia meet Saturday for the fourth time in the SEC Championship Game. The Tigers hold a 2-1 edge in those games and 17-13-1 in the s…