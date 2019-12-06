We're one day away from Saturday's SEC Championship Game between LSU and Georgia.

In a joint press conference, head coaches Ed Orgeron and Kirby Smart preview the top 5 match up.

LSU fans 'travel well': What an SEC Championship crowd could look like in UGA's backyard The 2019 SEC Championship won't go down in the record books as a true LSU road game -- but don't be surprised by a sea of red.

Can't see module below? Click here.

Five memorable games: LSU and Georgia have played a rare, impactful series over the years LSU and Georgia meet Saturday for the fourth time in the SEC Championship Game. The Tigers hold a 2-1 edge in those games and 17-13-1 in the s…