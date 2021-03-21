BR.mississippistatelsu.032221 TS 1075.jpg
Buy Now

LSU's AJ Labas pitches against Mississippi State in the third game of their series, Sunday, March 21, 2021.LSU won 8-3. Labas recorded his first win of the year, working six innings and allowing two runs on six hits and one base on balls.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

LSU lost its opening Southeastern Conference series this weekend, dropping the first two games to Mississippi State before winning the finale.

The Tigers lost 6-1 on Friday night and 3-0 on Saturday. They won 8-3 to avoid getting swept on Sunday. Below are three things we learned from the series.

1. Bats must improve

LSU finished the series with nine runs and 16 hits while suffering its first shutout this season. The Tigers faced arguably the best pitching staff in the Southeastern Conference, a group that entered Sunday’s game with a 2.05 ERA, but the competition won’t get easier. Eleven other SEC teams brought an ERA below 4.00 into the final games of the weekend as pitching looks like the strength of the league. The Tigers have to get more productive.

2. Learning to do the little things

Every game of the series was close, making the margin for error “razor thin,” as coach Paul Mainieri said Saturday night. The first two games, LSU walked leadoff batters, struck out when it needed to put a ball in play, ran into outs and made defensive gaffes. That made the difference as Mississippi State capitalized on mistakes. The Tigers won’t win consistently in such a tough league until they do the small things.

3. Strong starting rotation

LSU’s starting pitchers kept the Tigers in every game. Jaden Hill pitched into the eighth inning for the first time and threw a career-high 106 pitches. Landon Marceaux allowed one unearned run over seven innings. AJ Labas held Mississippi State to two runs. Clearly the strength of the team, the Tigers will remain competitive throughout the season if the starting rotation performs like that every weekend.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments