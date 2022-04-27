LSU Beach Volleyball (27-8) enters the postseason looking to do something it has never done before, win a conference championship.
The No. 6 Tigers are as strong a contender to do just that. LSU won more regular-season games this season than in any previous year.
The Tigers enter the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association championship as the No. 3 seed. The tournament is double elimination featuring six teams.
LSU will face the No. 6 seed Missouri State Bears (12-14) at 11 a.m. Thursday, the only CCSA team that the Tigers did not play this season.
A win over Missouri State will force a matchup against the No. 2 seed Florida State Seminoles (25-8) at 2 p.m. on Thursday. LSU went 0-2 against the Seminoles in the regular season.
A loss in either game on Thursday, will mean the Tigers will end up in the first round of elimination games. In those matchups, LSU would likely face either No. 4 seed South Carolina (20-10) or the No. 5 seed Tulane (22-11). The Tigers have beaten both teams this season.
The favorite to win the tournament is top-seeded TCU (36-2). Its only losses are to No. 1 USC and Florida State. TCU beat LSU twice this season.
While the Tigers have yet to get over the hump against the Seminoles or Horned Frogs, they do have two top five wins this season over the Loyola Marymount Lions (26-7).
Many thought the Tigers would take a farther step back after losing eight out of 10 starters from last season, most noticeably the undefeated duo of Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth, who have made waves both in professional and international tournaments.
While the Tigers have struggled to replace Kloth and Nuss, the Tigers have excelled on the other four courts where the Tigers have won 79.3% of games.
The Tigers have been led by all-conference pairs in graduate transfer Holly Carlton and sophomore Reilly Allred who are 26-8 on the season and senior Kelli Greene-Agnew and graduate transfer Kylie Deberg who are 14-1.
The CCSA tournament will be broadcast on Varsity Sports Network with the championship game being broadcast on ESPN+ on Saturday at 1:30 pm.
After the CCSA tournament, LSU is expected to earn a bid to the NCAA beach volleyball tournament which will feature sixteen teams from May 4-8.