LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) celebrates after LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) intercepted a pass intended for Mississippi State wide receiver Stephen Guidry (1) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU safety JaCoby Stevens has been named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Stevens recorded an interception, eight tackles and a sack in LSU's 36-13 win at Mississippi State on Saturday. He shared the award with Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson, who recorded 10 tackles and had a 62-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Aggies' 24-17 win over Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound safety caught the interception with one hand, just before halftime, and the turnover led to an LSU touchdown that made the lead 22-7.

Stevens is tied for second on the team with 38 total tackles, and his interception against Mississippi State was his first of the season.

No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

