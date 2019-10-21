LSU safety JaCoby Stevens has been named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Stevens recorded an interception, eight tackles and a sack in LSU's 36-13 win at Mississippi State on Saturday. He shared the award with Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson, who recorded 10 tackles and had a 62-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Aggies' 24-17 win over Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-1, 228-pound safety caught the interception with one hand, just before halftime, and the turnover led to an LSU touchdown that made the lead 22-7.
Stevens is tied for second on the team with 38 total tackles, and his interception against Mississippi State was his first of the season.
No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.