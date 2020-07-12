LSU has landed another commitment from an out-of-state recruit in its 2021 class.
Four-star Maryland linebacker Greg Penn III announced his commitment to the Tigers Sunday afternoon, extending LSU's reach to 10 states with its now 16 commitments in its recruiting class.
LSU's class now ranks No. 5 nationally, according to 247Sports, behind, in order, Ohio State, Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Penn is the No. 9 overall inside linebacker recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports, and he is the No. 183 overall recruit of the 2021 class.
The Hyattsville, Maryland, native attends DeMatha Catholic and chose LSU over Texas A&m, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and Maryland. Penn announced his final six schools on April 8.
Penn is the third linebacker of 2021 to commit to LSU, joining four-star outside linebackers Raesjon Davis (nation's No. 3 outside linebacker) and Zavier Carter (No. 13 outside linebacker).
LSU now has recruits committed to its class from California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has made an emphasis on national recruiting in the 2020 class, and he has made it clear that LSU is pursuing the top talent in the country, in addition to those in the state of Louisiana.
“No matter where they are, let’s get the best players," Orgeron said Wednesday on WWL Radio's "SportsTalk" with Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic.
LSU's 2021 commitments
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Anthony Hundley
|Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington)
|DT
|6-3
|270
|***
|Nation's No. 35 DT
|Greg Penn III
|Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic)
|ILB
|6-1
|225
|****
|Nation's No 9 ILB
|Raesjon Davis
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|OLB
|6-1
|215
|****
|Nation's No. 3 OLB
|Zavier Carter
|Atlanta, Ga. (Hapeville Charter)
|OLB
|6-4
|193
|****
|Nation's No. 13 OLB
|Garrett Dellinger
|Clarkston, Mich. (Clarkston)
|OT
|6-5
|280
|****
|Nation's NO. 12 OT
|Peyton Todd
|West Monroe (West Monroe)
|P
|6-5
|210
|N/A
|N/A
|Garrett Nussmeier
|Flower Mound, Texas (Marcus)
|QB
|6-1
|182
|****
|Nation's No. 8 PRO style QB
|Corey Kiner
|Cincinnati, Ohio (Roger Bacon)
|RB
|5-10
|205
|****
|Nation's No. 8 RB
|Khari Gee
|Atlanta, Ga. (Woodward Academy)
|S
|6-3
|185
|****
|Nation's No. 23 S
|Landon Jackson
|Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove)
|WDE
|6-6
|240
|****
|Nation's No. 5 WDE
|Saivion Jones
|Saint James (St. James)
|WDE
|6-5
|240
|****
|Nation's No. 19 WDE
|Keanu Koht
|Vero Beach, Fla. (Vero Beach)
|WDE
|6-4
|215
|****
|Nation's No. 18 WDE
|Naquan Brown
|Virginia Beach, Va. (Ocean Lakes)
|WDE
|6-3
|205
|****
|Nation's No. 11 WDE
|Deion Smith
|Jackson, Miss. (Provine)
|WR
|6-1
|172
|****
|Nation's No. 86 overall recruit
|Chris Hilton
|Zachary, La. (Zachary)
|WR
|5-11
|169
|****
|Nation's No. 8 WR
|JoJo Earle
|Aledo, Texas (Aledo)
|WR
|5-9
|170
|****
|Nation's No. 75 overall recruit
