BR.lsusigningday.020520. 0034 bf.jpg
Buy Now

LSU coach Ed Orgeron smiles while discussing the remainder of LSUÕs signing class during a press conference in the Lawton Room Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU has landed another commitment from an out-of-state recruit in its 2021 class.

Four-star Maryland linebacker Greg Penn III announced his commitment to the Tigers Sunday afternoon, extending LSU's reach to 10 states with its now 16 commitments in its recruiting class.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Greg Penn III (@gp3__) on Jul 12, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

LSU's class now ranks No. 5 nationally, according to 247Sports, behind, in order, Ohio State, Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Penn is the No. 9 overall inside linebacker recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports, and he is the No. 183 overall recruit of the 2021 class.

The Hyattsville, Maryland, native attends DeMatha Catholic and chose LSU over Texas A&m, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and Maryland. Penn announced his final six schools on April 8.

Penn is the third linebacker of 2021 to commit to LSU, joining four-star outside linebackers Raesjon Davis (nation's No. 3 outside linebacker) and Zavier Carter (No. 13 outside linebacker).

LSU now has recruits committed to its class from California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has made an emphasis on national recruiting in the 2020 class, and he has made it clear that LSU is pursuing the top talent in the country, in addition to those in the state of Louisiana.

“No matter where they are, let’s get the best players," Orgeron said Wednesday on WWL Radio's "SportsTalk" with Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic.

LSU's 2021 commitments

NameHometownPos.Ht.Wt.RatingNotes
Anthony HundleyMiami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington)DT6-3270***Nation's No. 35 DT
Greg Penn IIIHyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic)ILB6-1225****Nation's No 9 ILB
Raesjon DavisSanta Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)OLB6-1215****Nation's No. 3 OLB
Zavier CarterAtlanta, Ga. (Hapeville Charter)OLB6-4193****Nation's No. 13 OLB
Garrett DellingerClarkston, Mich. (Clarkston)OT6-5280****Nation's NO. 12 OT
Peyton ToddWest Monroe (West Monroe)P6-5210N/AN/A
Garrett NussmeierFlower Mound, Texas (Marcus)QB6-1182****Nation's No. 8 PRO style QB
Corey KinerCincinnati, Ohio (Roger Bacon)RB5-10205****Nation's No. 8 RB
Khari GeeAtlanta, Ga. (Woodward Academy)S6-3185****Nation's No. 23 S
Landon JacksonTexarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove)WDE6-6240****Nation's No. 5 WDE
Saivion JonesSaint James (St. James)WDE6-5240****Nation's No. 19 WDE
Keanu KohtVero Beach, Fla. (Vero Beach)WDE6-4215****Nation's No. 18 WDE
Naquan BrownVirginia Beach, Va. (Ocean Lakes)WDE6-3205****Nation's No. 11 WDE
Deion SmithJackson, Miss. (Provine)WR6-1172****Nation's No. 86 overall recruit
Chris HiltonZachary, La. (Zachary)WR5-11169****Nation's No. 8 WR
JoJo EarleAledo, Texas (Aledo)WR5-9170****Nation's No. 75 overall recruit

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments