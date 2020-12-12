In a game overflowing with potential nicknames, it was a flying shoe that stole the show in LSU's upset of Florida.

But neither Tigers coach Ed Orgeron nor Gators coach Dan Mullen actually saw what happened on that pivotal third-down play late in the fourth quarter.

"I just saw three flags on the ground and I was happy," Orgeron said after the game.

The odd play came after Florida stopped LSU tight end Kole Taylor short of the first-down marker to seemingly force an LSU punt in the fourth quarter. But Taylor's shoe had been stripped off during the action, and Gators defensive back Marco Wilson quickly picked it up and hurled it downfield.

The result: A 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct and an LSU first down. The Tigers would eventually move into position for a program-record 57-yard field goal late in the drive by Cade York. That kick proved to be the game-winner when Florida kicker Evan McPherson missed a 51-yard attempt wide left through the dense fog at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Orgeron was asked about the emotion on the sidelines when he saw the drive-extending penalty, and took a long sip of water being answering simply: "I was happy, to be honest with you. ... We needed a break, and we got a break."

Orgeron added a cheeky alternative explanation for how Taylor's Nike Vapor Edge Pro 360 cleat came to be on the field.

"I don't think I've ever been in a game where an opponent threw a shoe, to be honest with you," Orgeron said. "I think it was a great job by [LSU Director of Equipment Greg Stringfellow] for loosening up that shoe before the play."

DAN MULLEN: 'I guess that's a penalty'

Florida coach Dan Mullen said he had no issue seeing through the fog in Gainesville, but still didn't see what Wilson did to draw the penalty.

"I guess that's a penalty. I have no idea what happened, I didn't see it," Mullen said before pressing the question back to reporters: "Did you guys see it?"

The reporter responds: "Yea, he threw a guy's shoe."

"OK," Mullen says. "They called a penalty on it, so..."

Despite the upset, the Gators are still in line to face top-ranked Alabama in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

