LSU baseball moved up slightly in some rankings, while remaining the same in others.
Following a victory over UL and a series sweep of Missouri, the Tigers (27-12, 10-8) re-entered Collegiate Baseball's list at No. 27, but still remains off Baseball America's Top 25.
LSU moved from No. 24 to No. 22 in Perfect Game rankings and heald steady at No. 22 in D1 Baseball. It is No. 20 on the USA Today Coaches' Poll, up from No. 23 last week.
Georgia (28-12, 11-7), LSU's SEC opponent this week, is No. 16 in Baseball America, No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 23 in Perfect Game and No. 14 by D1 Baseball.