Jessica Hartwell singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to lift Texas Tech to a 5-4 victory over LSU and force a second game in the championship round of the NCAA softball regional Sunday at Tiger Park.
LSU put the potential tying run on to lead off the top of the seventh, but Missy Zoch quelled a potential tying rally by retiring the next three hitters on ground balls.
The teams will play again at 6:25 Sunday with the winner moving on to the super regional round.
LSU trailed 4-2 but tied the game in the top of the sixth on a home run by Amanda Doyle and an RBI double off the right field wall by Michaela Schlattman. Texas Tech answered in the bottom half off LSU reliever Shelbi Sunseri.
Pinch hitter Shelby Henderson led off with a walk and was sacrificed to second by Taylor Satchell. Karli Hamilton struck out, but Heaven Burton reached on an error by LSU third baseman Amanda Sanchez moving pinch runner Olga Zamapirra to third. Hartwell then hit a grounder up the middle, just out of the reach of second baseman Shemiah Sanchez.
LSU had a chance to keep the game alive when Aliyah Andrews bunted for a hit and moved to second on a grounder to shortstop by Amanda Sanchez. Andrews went to third when Sunseri grounded to Hartwell at first unassisted, but Zoch got Shemiah Sanchez on a one-hopper back to the circle to end the game.
Zoe Jones hit a two-run homer to give Tech a 3-2 lead in the fourth. LSU scored single runs in the third and fourth on a fielder’s choice by Andrews and a sacrifice fly by Schlattman.