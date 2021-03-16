March Madness is back, and so is our look at it from A to Z:
A is for the Antelopes of Grand Canyon University. A former NAIA powerhouse, GCU has only been in Division I since 2017 and is making its first NCAA tournament trip. Former Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew, born in Baton Rouge when dad Homer was an LSU assistant, is their first-year coach. GCU opens Saturday against West No. 2 seed Iowa.
B is for bluebloods sitting out this NCAA tournament. Teams like Duke, Kentucky and Indiana, which is hosting First Four and first-round games like LSU-St. Bonaventure on Saturday in Bloomington.
C is for Colgate. The Raiders (14-1) have a No. 9 NET but played three teams four times. They are the No. 57 seed overall and face Arkansas on Friday. But they rank No. 2 in scoring and shoot over 50% from the field. Any takers?
D is for double dippers. There are 27 schools with teams in both tournaments. Baylor has the top combined seeding (three): No. 1 in the men’s South Regional and No. 2 in the women’s Alamo Regional.
E is for the Eastern Washington Eagles. The Big Sky champs feature a pair of brothers in the starting lineup: forwards Tanner and Jacob Groves. They face Kansas on Saturday.
F is for the First Four. SWAC tournament champ Texas Southern is coached by former LSU coach and player Johnny Jones. He is coaching his son, John, who played at University High. The Joneses try to keep up with Mount St. Mary’s Friday in an East Regional First Four matchup. The winner gets No. 1 Michigan. Win both games and Jones could be coaching against LSU, which he took to the NCAA tournament as well as North Texas.
G is for UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma, who won’t coach his Huskies in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament because he tested positive Sunday for COVID-19.
H is for Houston, which is the No. 2 Midwest seed and plays Friday in Bloomington against Cleveland State. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson coached at Indiana from 2006-08 before resigning over recruiting violations. Tell me the NCAA doesn’t have a sense of humor.
I is for Iona coach Rick Pitino, the third coach to lead five different teams to the NCAA tournament.
J is for Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, Loyola-Chicago’s 101-year old team chaplain who became a star during the Ramblers’ run to the 2018 Final Four. She’s been cleared to attend Loyola’s first-round game Friday against Georgia Tech in Indianapolis. It’s her first trip anywhere in a year.
K is for Kent Lowe, LSU’s beloved long-time basketball sports information director and bowling bon vivant.
L is for Lisa Byington, who Friday becomes the first woman to do play-by-play for an NCAA men’s tournament telecast. She’s on the call for Baylor-Hartford on TruTV.
M is for most memorable names: North Carolina guard Leaky Black, Ohio State forward Justice Sueing, Colgate forward Keegan Records, Michigan State guard Rocket Watts and North Texas guard Javion Hamlet.
N is for newcomers to the NCAA tournaments: Grand Canyon and Hartford on the men’s side; Bradley, High Point, Stony Brook (yes, LSU, that Stony Brook) and Utah Valley on the women’s.
O is for the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett. His Berkshire Hathaway company is awarding $100,000 to the employee who gets the most games right before an incorrect guess, $1 million for picking all the first-round games correctly and a $1 million annuity for picking all the first- and second-round games perfectly.
P is for prop bets. They’re all the rage these days. Try this one: How many first-round games will President Joe Biden (Syracuse grad) pick correctly? SportsBetting.ag puts the over/under at 23.5.
Q is for quarantine: Men’s teams must quarantine in their hotels for two days after arriving in Indianapolis. They’re even eating their meals in their rooms. Teams that play in Bloomington or West Lafayette (Purdue), like LSU, will bus there and back.
R is for Rutgers center Myles Johnson. He juggles basketball with a high-level IBM internship. Yes, he brought his IBM-issued laptop with him to get some work done during pre-tournament quarantine.
S is for the Stanford women, No. 1 in the Alamo Regional despite playing only six home games all season.
T is for the Tennessee Lady Vols. They’ve made all 39 NCAA women’s tournaments, but are seeking their first Final Four since 2008.
U is for upsets. But which ones to pick to make your bracket sing? The best bet always is a 12 over a 5 (we like surging Georgetown over Colorado). No. 12 seeds have beaten No. 5s 50 times over the past 40 years.
V is for the late Luther Vandross. We didn’t even get the “One Shining Moment” montage last year because there were no highlights to montage.
W is for Bill Walton. Most millennials only know him as that nutty announcer who calls West Coast games. But Walton still holds records for most points in an NCAA final (44) and best shooting percentage (21 of 22, 95.5%) playing in 1973 for UCLA against Memphis.
X is for LSU’s X-factor, Darius Days. The Tigers are 0-8 when he scores 10 points or less and 18-1 when he scores 11 or more.
Y is for your bracket. Think this is the year you get every game right? Wrong. According to the NCAA, the odds are 1 in 120.2 billion of going 63 for 63 (not counting the First Four games). So don’t stress over your first miss.
Z is for the Zags of Gonzaga (their real nickname is the Bulldogs). How’s this for sports coincidences: Gonzaga is 26-0. If it wins the tournament it will finish 32-0, the same record as Indiana in 1976, college basketball’s last unbeaten team. The entire men’s tournament is Indiana, which is without UK and Duke for the first time since … 1976.
All those factors will either have you taking Gonzaga to win it all or have you running for cover.
Either way, enjoy the madness, and may the brackets be with you.