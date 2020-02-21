Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, a show-stopping point guard who dazzled LSU fans with nifty ballhandling and a stellar outside jumper, will have his jersey retired at halftime of the Tigers’ home game against Texas A&M on Feb. 29 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU made the announcement on social media.
Abdul-Rauf, then known as Chris Jackson, played two years at LSU, from 1988-90, after a sparkling high school career in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was an immediate sensation for Dale Brown and the Tigers, scoring 48 points against Louisiana Tech in just his third college game.
He set NCAA freshman records for points in a season (965) and points per game (30.2), and it only got better from there.
He was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-American in both of his two seasons at LSU, then turned pro and was selected No. 3 overall in the 1990 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets.
Jackson, who changed his name to Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf in 1993, spent nine seasons in the NBA and played for six teams in Europe, the Mideast and Japan.