Cam Lewis stood along the line of scrimmage, one of seven players preparing to blitz Alabama quarterback Bryce Young last weekend. The Tigers had sent pressure all game, and they prepared to apply more as they trailed by six points late in the fourth quarter.
“My responsibility was to go get the quarterback,” Lewis said. “There was no other option. I had to sack him. I knew I was going to sack him.”
Positioned a few feet outside Alabama’s right tackle, Lewis leaned forward. LSU had called a “zero blitz,” a play it had never used this season that left no safeties in the middle of the field. Four defensive backs waited in man coverage. The rest of LSU’s defense had to rush.
One of Alabama’s wide receivers pointed at Lewis before the snap. The right tackle blocked defensive end BJ Ojulari and the running back handled defensive end Soni Fonua on the other side of the formation, leaving no one on Lewis. He sprinted toward Young, stuck an arm out and caused a fumble.
As Lewis stood up and pounded his chest, he didn’t know his teammates had fallen on the ball behind him, giving LSU’s offense another chance to score in a 20-14 loss. The sixth-year defensive back had experienced a lot during his career — the 2019 national championship, two coaching changes, years with almost no playing time — but personally, that moment topped the list.
“As of right now, man,” Lewis said.
Before this season, Lewis had never started at LSU. Sure, he contributed, playing in 24 games over the last two years, but Lewis always had stars in front of him like Grant Delpit and Jamal Adams. He was low on the depth chart. Most of his playing time came on special teams. Even this fall, he didn’t appear in the season opener.
But as injuries struck LSU’s roster, particularly in the secondary, there was Lewis. He started LSU’s second game and steadily received more playing time while other players went down. Now, before LSU hosts No. 25 Arkansas this Saturday night, Lewis has started four straight games. He’s tied for fourth on the team with 36 tackles.
“Him being older, he has a lot of experience,” Ojulari said. “So him stepping up when some of our guys have gone down is very relieving.”
It took time for Lewis to become a reliable player in the secondary, partially because he played quarterback at Wossman High School. His junior year, Lewis passed for 1,433 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 1,142 yards and 17 touchdowns. A natural athlete, he played defense on occasion. Never consistently.
Lewis signed as a three-star recruit in a class ranked No. 2 in the country, according to 247Sports. Most of the other prospects rated in the bottom half of the group never played significant snaps. Some of them eventually left the program. While Lewis said the offensive coaches at the time wanted him on that side of the ball, LSU put him at defensive back.
“When I got to LSU, I had to learn everything on defense,” Lewis said. “I was scoring touchdowns my whole life.”
Lewis remained patient as he honed his tackling and coverage skills. He also dealt with a torn labrum his first two years on campus.
After playing in five games between the 2017-2018 seasons, Lewis appeared in every game during LSU’s run to the national championship. He made 20 tackles, usually entering on defense once the score had been stretched out of reach.
Lewis’ career appeared over after the 2020 season, but he returned for his sixth year after the NCAA extended everyone’s eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Even then, he waited behind junior Jay Ward, a former cornerback, and sophomore Major Burns, a transfer from Georgia. The second-team safeties appeared to be freshmen.
But the injuries mounted, playing time appeared and Burns was injured against Auburn.
“I just knew,” Lewis said, “that I was up.”
Lewis has since made at least five tackles in every game, including a career-high nine in LSU’s upset win over Florida.
“Most guys, if it didn't register for them in two or three years, they would transfer,” senior linebacker Damone Clark said. “Cam stuck it out. He waited for his opportunity. I'm excited for Cam, and I'm thankful to have Cam because circumstances are what they are right now.”
Lewis may start the rest of the season. LSU enters the Arkansas game without 13 players who have started multiple games, including four in the secondary. Burns hasn’t returned to practice.
There’s available playing time, and Lewis has taken advantage of the chance, no matter how late it arrived in his career.
“I always knew I could do it,” Lewis said. “I always had it in me. It was only a matter of time.”